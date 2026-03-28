Hirst Among Town Players Set to Add to Caps

Saturday, 28th Mar 2026 10:33

Blues striker George Hirst could add to his caps this evening when Scotland host Japan in a friendly at Hampden Park (BBC1 Scotland/iPlayer KO 5pm).

As it stands, Hirst looks set to be the only current Town player at the World Cup in the summer, the Scots having already secured their spot, although on-loan pair Aro Muric and Ali Al-Hamadi could join him if Kosovo and Iraq are successful in play-offs.

The 27-year-old has previously won six full caps, scoring one international goal.

Elsewhere, academy striker Sid Eldred is with a Northern Ireland U19s squad for mini-tournament in Lithuania and face Azerbaijan today.

Brentwood-born Eldred, 18, who largely features for the Town U18s but has also been involved in the U21s this season, has previously won caps at U15, U16 and U17 levels and was at an U18s training camp last summer, but has not played for an U19 side before.

Central defender Oliver Wilkinson is with the England U17s, who take on Israel in a European Championship qualifier at St George’s Park today.

Wilkinson, who joined the Blues from Barnsley earlier in the season, was an unused sub for Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over the Faroe Islands.

The 17-year-old has previously won two U17s caps in addition to appearances for England U15s and skippering the Young Lions’ U16s prior to his time at Town.

Last night, young midfielder Ryan Carr came on as a half-time sub for Scotland’s U21s as they drew 0-0 with Czechia at Dens Park, Dundee.

Carr was winning his third cap, while Blues teammate Woody Williamson, also named in the squad, wasn’t involved in the matchday party.

Blues left-back Somto Boniface won his third England U20s cap as his side drew 3-3 with Italy in a friendly in Rome.

The 20-year-old, who has been on the bench for the Town first team in recent weeks, came on as a 78th-minute substitute.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA