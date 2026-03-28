Five Changes as Town Women Host Saints at Portman Road

Saturday, 28th Mar 2026 11:40 by Kallum Brisset

Town Women have made five changes for this afternoon’s WSL 2 fixture against Southampton at Portman Road (KO 12.30pm, live on YouTube).

The Blues, who are above the relegation zone on goal difference, are in the midst of fight against the drop where four sides are separated by just a single point.

Everton loanee Kenzie Weir (pictured) makes her first Town appearance, while captain Maria Boswell returns to at right-back from the side that lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Lucy Mitchell, Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Princess Ademiluyi also come into the starting XI. Nelly Las, Megan Wearing, Malaika Meena, Ava Baker and Rianna Dean all drop to the bench.

Town will be led by interim-manager David Wright at Portman Road for the first time, in what has become an annual fixture during the March international break

Southampton have made one change from their goalless draw at Durham, with Abigail Ferguson replacing Ellie Brazil.

Town (4-2-3-1): Negri; Boswell (c), Peake, Weir, Roe; Mitchell, Cavanagh; Peskett, Graham, Ashworth-Clifford; Ademiluyi. Subs: Hartley, Hughes, Thomas, Dean, O’Brien, Las, Wearing, Meena, Baker.

Southampton (4-1-4-1): Stenson; Collett, Goddard, Bourne, Simpson; Palmer; Ferguson, Bashford, McAlonie, McGowan; Primus (c). Subs: Brown, Mott, Edwards, Hack, Sena, Pettit, Roberts.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images