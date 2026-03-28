Taylor Out of Irish Squad

Saturday, 28th Mar 2026 13:31

Town midfielder Jack Taylor has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their friendly against North Macedonia on Tuesday as his wife is unwell, although may rejoin his international teammates.

Taylor, 27, won his 11th cap in Thursday’s on-penalties World Cup play-off defeat in Czechia but manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has revealed the former Peterborough man will now travel home, as has on-loan Blues forward Sammie Szmodics, who was hospitalised having been knocked unconscious in Prague shortly after coming on as a sub.

“Yeah, he’s good. He is back home, he is taking it easy for the next days,” Hallgrimsson said regarding Szmodics, who is on loan at Derby for the rest of the season. “He is out for protocol reasons for the next game.

“And Jack Taylor went home as well. His wife got sick, so there are more important things than football in life. We’ll take that day by day. He might come back if it’s appropriate, but otherwise he is back at home.”

Blues skipper Dara O’Shea and Chieo Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United, remain with the squad.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect