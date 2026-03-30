Baggott Set to Add to Caps

Monday, 30th Mar 2026 10:17

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott looks set to add to his international caps this afternoon when Indonesia take on Bulgaria in the final of the FIFA Series 2026, an invitational friendly tournament they are hosting in Jakarta (KO 2pm).

Baggott started and won his 25th full cap, his first since January 2024, as the Indonesians beat 4-0 on Friday. Bulgaria thrashed the Solomon Islands 10-2 in the other match to set up the final. The two losing sides meet in a third/fourth play-off this morning.

Town U21s central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards is with the Guyana squad who are taking part in the CONCACAF Series friendly tournament with their group being played in the Dominican Republic.

The Golden Jaguars face Belize today with central defender Shabazz-Edwards, who has been called up to the senior squad for the first time, having been an unused sub in their 2-0 victory over Dominica on Friday.

The 18-year-old won his first two Guyana U20s caps in CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifiers before his side and Anguilla were disqualified from the competition following a mass brawl.

If he plays today, Shabazz-Edwards will become the first Blues player to win a senior cap with Guyana.

Yesterday, another Blues U21s player, right-back Leon Elliott, won his second Barbados cap as he played the full 90 minutes as the Bajan Tridents were beaten 3-2 by St Vincent and the Grenadines in their CONCACAF Series group, which is being hosted in Bonaire.

Elliott, 19, became the first Town player to win a cap with Barbados when he was in the team which beat St Martin 3-1 on Saturday.

Photo: Reuters