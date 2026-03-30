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Striker Eze Joins Hashtag On Loan
Monday, 30th Mar 2026 11:48

Town youngster Nelson Eze has joined Hashtag United on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 6ft 6in tall striker came on as a half-time sub as the Tags, who have asked to be relegated from the Isthmian League Premier Division this season, were thrashed 7-0 by Dartford on Saturday, the score already 5-0 at the break.

The 18-year-old previously had a spell on loan with the Darts earlier in the season, having featured for the Blues’ U18s and U21s during the campaign.

Eze signed a three-year pro deal with the Blues last December having joined the club as an U16 from Norwich City.

Photo: TWTD



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RobITFC added 12:02 - Mar 30
Hashtag just volunteered to be relegated!
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