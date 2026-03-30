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Baggott Wins Cap But Indonesia Defeated
Monday, 30th Mar 2026 17:28

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott came on as a sub and won his 26th Indonesia cap as his side were beaten 1-0 by Bulgaria in the final of the FIFA Series 2026, an invitational friendly tournament in Jakarta, this afternoon.

The 23-year-old made his return to international action on Friday as a starter as the Indonesians beat St Kitts and Nevis 4-0.

This afternoon, he came on as a 59th-minute substitute as a Bulgarian penalty, netted by Al Taawoun's Marin Petkov on 38, proved to be the difference between the teams.

Photo: Reuters



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