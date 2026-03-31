First-Team Quartet Could Win Caps as Loan Duo Target World Cup Qualification

Tuesday, 31st Mar 2026 10:33

Anis Mehmeti, Dara O’Shea, George Hirst and Sindre Walle Egeli are among the current members of the Blues squad who could win international caps today, while on-loan pair Aro Muric and Al Al-Hamadi will be out to secure qualification for the World Cup finals.

Muric’s Kosovo host Turkey in Pristina this evening (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime) in their one-off tie to reach the finals for the first time, while Al-Hamadi’s Iraq play Bolivia in their play-off in Mexico overnight (KO 4am).

The keeper, who will be winning his 50th cap, is on loan in Serie A with Sassuolo, while the striker, who has played for his country 15 times, scoring four goals, is with Luton Town.

Mehmeti could become the first Town player to represent Albania at senior level when they take on Ukraine in a friendly in Valencia (KO 7.45pm).

The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues from Bristol City in January, has previously won three full caps, all as a sub between March and June 2023. Mehmeti was an unused sub as the Albanians lost 2-1 to Poland in their play-off on Thursday.

Dara O’Shea and Chieo Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, are in friendly action for the Republic of Ireland against North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (KO 7.45pm) having been beaten on penalties in their play-off game in Czechia on Thursday.

Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics have pulled out of the squad, the midfielder as his wife has been unwell, although is getting better, according to Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson, and the forward after suffering a concussion and spending a night in hospital in Prague.

George Hirst’s Scotland, already qualified for the finals, are facing Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium (KO 7.30pm, BBC Scotland/iPlayer) with the striker having previously won seven caps, scoring one goal.

Walle Egeli’s Norway U21s are away in Slovenia for a European Championship qualifier this afternoon (KO 3pm), the forward having netted twice and assisted once in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Netherlands, taking his U21s caps tally to 11 and his goals total to seven.

Central defender Corbin Mthunzi, a regular for the Blues’ U21s, could become the first Town player to win a senior cap with Zimbabwe when his side take on Zambia in their final game at the Mukuru 4 Nations tournament in Botswana (KO 5pm).

Blues forward Leon Ayinde, who is currently on loan in the National League with Boreham Wood, will be hoping to win his third Irish U21s cap when they take on Kazakhstan in a European Championship qualification game in Turkestan this afternoon (KO 4pm).

Town U21s duo Ryan Carr and Woody Williamson are with the Scotland U21s, who are in action against Portugal in Estoril, also in a Euros qualifier (KO 7.30pm). Carr has now won three U21s caps with Williamson yet to make his debut at that level.

Forward Josh Pitts is with the Malta U21s, who are in Georgia for a European Championships group game (KO 3pm). Pitts has previously won six caps at U21 level.

Central defender Oliver Wilkinson is with the England U17s, who take on Estonia at St George’s Park this afternoon (KO 1pm). Wilkinson, who joined Town from Barnsley earlier in the season, has previously won two caps at U17s level but hasn’t been involved in either of the two previous friendlies in this international break.

Academy striker Sid Eldred is with a Northern Ireland U19s squad which is in action against hosts Lithuania (KO 4pm) in a friendly tournament having played his first game at that level as his side beat Azerbaijan 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, U21s central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards became the first Town player to win a full cap with Guyana when he came on as a 74th-minute sub as his side beat Belize 3-1 in their CONCACAF Series game in the Dominican Republic yesterday.

Elsewhere, former Blues academy forward Marcelo Flores made his debut for Canada’s senior side in a friendly against Iceland yesterday.

Flores, 22, who left Town for Arsenal’s youth set-up in 2019, had previously won three friendly caps with the Mexico, where he now plays his club football with Tigres UANL.

Photo: Matchday Images