F1 Fan Furlong Reveals Niche Talent

Tuesday, 31st Mar 2026 16:27

Blues right-back Darnell Furlong has revealed his “niche talent”, identifying Formula One circuits from just the sound of the cars.

Furlong, 30, has spoken about his love of the sport on a few occasions since he joined the Blues, giving his thoughts about the season which has just got under way earlier in the month.

“A lot of changes, massive changes to the regulations which spices up the sport a little bit,” he said.

“I’m really glad it’s back. It’s nice to have it on the weekend to switch off and get away from football. I love the sport and I’ll definitely be watching as much of it as I can.

“I’ve always been a Lewis [Hamilton] fan, so wherever Lewis has been, I’ve kind of followed him.

“Mercedes are doing a great job and have got some great drivers. I like to see a few of the different guys doing well, but Lewis is definitely my favourite.

“Ferrari have struggled with their car over the last few years, so hopefully they’ve nailed these new regulations and he can have a good season.”

He had previously disclosed that his talents go well beyond identifying the cars having bettered a lap time recorded by former Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi while at his previous club.

“We went to Daytona Tamworth, which is not far from West Brom’s training ground,” he recalled soon after joining the Blues last summer.

“His lap time was on the board, the ex-F1 driver. When we went, I managed to beat his time. That’s my claim to fame, nothing to do with football, just that.”

Photo: TWTD