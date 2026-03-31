Thomas in Jamaica Squad

Tuesday, 31st Mar 2026 17:04

Town Women’s forward Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad for their CONCACAF W Championship qualifying games against Antigua & Barbuda and Guyana in Kingston next month.

The Reggae Girlz face Antigua & Barbuda on Friday 10th April and then the Guyanese on Saturday 18th April.

Jamaica currently top the group with six points from their two games with the winners going through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then progressing directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.

Thomas, Town’s all-time top scorer and appearance-maker, has won six full caps, scoring three international goals.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect