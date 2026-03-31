Town Accounts Show £4m Profit in Premier League Season

Tuesday, 31st Mar 2026 22:21

Town’s accounts for the year to June 2025 show the club made a profit of £4 million during their season in the Premier League.

As is traditional with football clubs, the Blues usually make a loss, £39.3 million in the year to June 2024, and would have done so this time around but for £15.4 million in profits on player sales following the £30 million departure of Liam Delap to Chelsea just before the end of the year.

Operations without player trading show a loss of £6.2 million compared with £40.5 million the previous year, still significantly lower than most clubs in the top two divisions.

Elsewhere, the figures dwarf those from previous seasons given the added income - and as a result outlay - in the Premier League.

Turnover was £155.4 million compared to £37.3 million in the previous year. The wage bill was £77.1 million, the highest in the club’s history, up from £44.5 million. Club employee numbers were up to 365 from 295.

Season ticket and matchday ticket sales were essentially unchanged at £11.25 million, up from £10.45 million in 2023/24.

Season ticket numbers were 20,758 compared with 20,780 the previous year with the club not recruiting new season ticket holders, while the average league attendance was 29,600, up from 28,844.

Commercial revenue rose to £28.98 million from £10.95 million and merchandise to £7.64 million from £5.56 million.

League distribution and televised game income was almost 10 times higher, at £107.55 million from £10.43 million during the Championship promotion campaign.

The Blues spent £112.8 million on player acquisitions, compared to £26.3 million in 2023/24, while the profit on those sold was £32.24 million, £1.23 million having been the equivalent figure a year earlier.

Cash injected by the ownership through shares during the period totalled £44.5 million for the investment in players.

The strategic report outlines some key aspects of the accounts, including the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) position.

“As in the prior year, the club continues to invest across all aspects of operations, including playing staff, non-playing staff, property and infrastructure,” it reads.

“The investment in playing staff is reflected in the carrying value of intangible assets, £95 million (£29.2 million 2023/24) with playing wages increasing to £77.1 million (£44.5 million 2023/24).

“The overall increases in revenue offset the increase in the cost base, resulting in the club achieving a profit in the period.

“Whilst this is welcomed, it is noted this was not the intention at the beginning of the season and only resulted from the sale of playing assets and a reduction in performance-based bonuses versus budget.

“The intention at the start of the season was to invest strongly in the squad with £112.8 million of acquisitions in the year, while remaining within the limits of FFP.

“As in prior years, we have again disclosed our FFP projections which show a profit in the period of £15 million. This resulted from the same of playing assets prior to 30th June 2025. Had it not been for the sale of the assets, this would reduce to a loss of £0.4 million.

“The club’s FFP position at the end of 2024/25 season is shown below. It is noted the average three-year loss is c£10 million and totals £30.2 million over the period.

“The EPL/EFL compliance threshold is an average loss of just over £20 million per annum and £61 million over the three-year period with headroom of c£32 million as a result.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters