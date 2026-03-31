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Mehmeti First Town Player Capped By Albania
Tuesday, 31st Mar 2026 22:43

Anis Mehmeti became the first Town player to win a full cap with Albania this evening, while Dara Oâ€™Shea, George Hirst and Sindre Walle Egeli were also among those in international action.

Mehmeti won his fourth full cap as a half-time sub, his first appearance for his national side since 2023, as his team were beaten 1-0 in a friendly by Ukraine in Valencia.

Hirst started and won his eighth cap and had a number of chances, largely forged for himself, as Scotland were beaten 1-0 by Cote dâ€™Ivoire, also in a friendly, at Evertonâ€™s Hill Dickinson Stadium. The striker was replaced with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Oâ€™Shea and Chieo Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, both started for the Republic of Ireland as they drew 0-0 with North Macedonia in another friendly in Dublin, the Blues skipper playing the full 90 and the winger 84 minutes.

There was World Cup heartbreak for on-loan Town keeper Aro Muric, whose Kosovo side were beaten 1-0 by Turkey in their play-off in Pristina to miss out on a place in the finals.

Another loanee, Ali Al-Hamadi, who is spending the season at Luton, has a chance to join Hirst and Scotland at the finals when they face Bolivia in Mexico their play-off overnight.

Blues U21s central defender Corbin Mthunzi became the first Town player to win a full cap with Zimbabwe when he came on as an 85th-minute substitute as the Warriors beat Zambia 1-0 at the Mukuru 4 Nations tournament in Botswana.

Walle Egeli played the full 90 minutes and won his 12th cap as Norwayâ€™s U21s were beaten 2-0 away in a European Championship qualifier in Slovenia.

Midfielder Ryan Carr won his fourth Scotland U21s cap as his side were beaten 3-0 in Portugal, also in a Euros qualifier, playing the first 80 minutes. Blues keeper Woody Williamson was an unused sub.

Forward Josh Pitts played the whole game as Maltaâ€™s U21s were beaten 4-1 away in Georgia, winning his seventh U21s cap, again in a European Championship qualifier.

Fellow forward Leon Ayinde was an unused sub for the Republic of Ireland U21s as they won their qualifier 1-0 in Kazakhstan.

Academy defender Oliver Wilkinson played the full 90 minutes and won his third cap as Englandâ€™s U17s beat Estonia 2-0 at St Georgeâ€™s Park, despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

Striker Sid Eldred was in a Northern Ireland U19s side which drew 0-0 with hosts Lithuania at a friendly tournament, playing the full 90 minutes in his second appearance.

Photo: Tomasz Karczewski/Arena Akcji/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



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