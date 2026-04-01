Negri in England U23s Squad

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2026 11:39

Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has been named in the England U23s squad for their WU23 European competition games in Spain later this month.

The Young Lionesses face the Netherlands on Monday 13th April in the semi-final, then either Sweden or Norway on Friday 17th April in the final or third-place play-off.

Negri, 22, won her first U23s cap in October, having previously played at U15, U18 and U19 levels.

The squad also includes former Blues midfielder Sarah Brasero, now with West Ham, and ex-loanee Lenna Gunning-Williams, who is still with Spurs.

England U23s: Katie Cox (Aberdeen, on loan from Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Natalia Negri (Ipswich Town), Megan Collett (Southampton), Anouk Denton (Bay FC), Teyah Goldie (London City Lionesses), Neve Herron (Birmingham City), Gracie Prior (Manchester City), Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea), Hannah Silcock (Birmingham City, on loan from Liverpool), Jess Simpson (Southampton, on loan from Manchester United), Sarah Brasero (West Ham), Laila Harbert (Everton, on loan from Arsenal), Eleanor Klinger (Stanford University), Ruby Mace (Everton), Olivia McLoughlin (Leicester City), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Keira Barry (Bay FC), Jessie Gale (Bristol City, on loan from Arsenal), Mia Enderby (Liverpool), Isobel Goodwin (London City Lionesses), Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur), Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City).

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images