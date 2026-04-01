Las in England U19s Squad

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2026 16:15

Ipswich Town Women right-back Nelly Las has been named in the England U19s squad for their European Championship group games in Switzerland later this month.

The Young Lionesses face Latvia on Thursday 9th April, Wales on Sunday 12th April and the hosts on Wednesday 15th April with only the group winners progressing to the finals in Bosnia & Herzegovina in the summer.

Las, 18, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the January transfer window, won her first two England U20s caps at the start of March but is back with the U19s, for whom she has played nine times previously, this time around.

England U19s: Sophie Jackson (Tottenham Hotspur), Amy Liddiard (Arsenal), Silvana Marshall Miranda (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nelly Las (Ipswich Town, on loan from Leicester City), Sacha Lewis (Manchester City), Rachel Maltby (Aston Villa), Niamh Peacock (Arsenal Academy, dual registration with Portsmouth), Zara Shaw (Liverpool), Simone Sherwood (Sheffield United, on loan from Leicester City), Cecily Wellesley-Smith (FC Rosengard, on loan from Arsenal),Lola Brown (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), May Cruft (Rangers), Chloe Hylton (Carolina Ascent), Vera Jones (Bristol City, on loan from Chelsea), Sienna-Rose Wareing (Manchester United),Jessica Anderson (Manchester United), Layla Drury (Manchester United), Eva Hendle (Chelsea), Jhanaie Pierre (Tottenham Hotspur), Lois Shooter (Chelsea), Lauryn Thompson (North Carolina Courage).

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC