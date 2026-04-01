Town Top Championship Agents' Fees Table

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2026 17:37 Town spent more than any other club in the Championship on agents’ fees, £11,738,920, in the year to 4th February 2026, the FA’s annual report has revealed. The Blues, whose squad underwent significant change over the summer following relegation, were ahead of Southampton, another of the sides dropping out of the Premier League, who spent £8,381,358. Last year, Town spent the lowest figure in the Premier League, £6,264,471, but this year’s total puts the Blues above four teams in this season’s top flight. The 41 deals listed cover new signings, loans, new deals for current members of the squad, both senior and academy players, some moves involving more than one agent. The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries- more commonly known as agents - by FIFA regulations since April 2015. In addition, Town spent £21,053 on deals for the women’s team over the same period, the third lowest in the division, despite a busy January transfer window. Photo: Matchday Images



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muccletonjoe added 17:56 - Apr 1

By some considerable distance. 4

Gforce added 18:17 - Apr 1

It's scandalous how much money, those leeches (agents) take out of the game.

Imagine football without agents,billions could be spent worldwide on grass roots football where it really matters. 18

Gilesy added 18:39 - Apr 1

But it wouldn't, would it? I mean, currently, do clubs say "we're not spending money on [make up fictitious job role here] so we should give that money that we would be spending on that, to grassroots football". It would just mean the players got even more.



Now, I'd probably prefer that, but I'm just saying, it never trickles down. 7

armchaircritic59 added 18:59 - Apr 1

Agents, the mistletoe of football. Sucks the life of whatever it attaches itself to. 4

Linkboy13 added 19:52 - Apr 1

Well there's a surprise. 0

1960H added 19:59 - Apr 1

The lecherous parasites are ruining football 4

darkhorse28 added 20:07 - Apr 1

Another symptom of panic and one man’s agenda. That’s double our entire TV revenue. WOW.



When one man controls this entire process for the club, there’s huge risk and governance issues all over the place.., not all Marks fault, he should never have been allowed this level of control, obviously enjoys doing deals (and looking after himself) but this is a serious oversight problem, yet again.



It’s like they didn’t want any executive oversight, and wanted a quiet life, and Mark’s need for complete control drove a coach and horses through that.



£11 million…, for a wage bill larger than most premier league teams .., we’ve never achieved so little, with such eye watering resources.



Will be funny when Mark pulls the mask off, and it’s Simon Clegg - probably harsh on Simon, he worked within a framework, rather than setting fire to it, to save his own career. -10

Broadbent23 added 20:09 - Apr 1

We had a lot of additions and exits so agents fees will go up. We made profit from some players with good sell on fees. Agents are generally greedy but if the team needs a said player, unfortunately agents will get the deal across the line. It's Football. 1

RetroBlue added 21:56 - Apr 1

"Top it"!!! Weve bloody smashed it.... ridiculous 6

armchaircritic59 added 23:26 - Apr 1

Top of one league, I'll settle for just being second in another. 2

jas0999 added 04:04 - Apr 2

Anything less than automatic promotion would be disappointing. The fees we’ve spent, the money paid to agents. Clearly the resource and spend power is there. Over to the manager and team to deliver the objective. This is proof if it was needed that the board will expect promotion. Rightly so. 4

blueboy1981 added 08:31 - Apr 2

SCANDALOUS ! - state of Football Today.

It’s become a complete JOKE !! 2

Carberry added 08:45 - Apr 2

And what do we have for this eye watering expenditure, a team that wouldn't get close to staying in the Premier League. Surely the owners will wake up soon to the way the club is being run? 4

EC2_Blue added 10:08 - Apr 2

Do we really need to sensationalise everything?



Statistics can be cut lots of ways.



The club has bought virtually a new team of high quality, and therefore expensive, players. The numbers will be large in a competitive market and agents will take a percentage of those large numbers.



You have to trust the people who are in charge of the process not constantly bleat on about how you are scandalised by how they go about it. Time will tell but this is the cost of being competitive.



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StrathdonBlue added 10:10 - Apr 2

Not too unexpected when you think about it. But what I find really interesting is a comparison with the Premier League. There are actually only three PL teams, not four, which spent less on agents - but one of those was Sunderland, who managed to totally revamp a Championship squad to fabulous effect while paying agents "just" £10,627,772. And that after achieving promotion with an agent spend of only £2,170,045 the year before. By contrast, Chelsea paid agents more than £125million over those two years. 3

flykickingbybgunn added 12:25 - Apr 2

To put that into perspective that is roughly what the club earnt through ticket sales. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 12:38 - Apr 2

Unfortunately, if you want players you have to pay agents’ fees. 0

Carberry added 13:28 - Apr 2

Coventry spent £1.5m, we spent £11.7. Figure that out. 4

armchaircritic59 added 18:03 - Apr 2

EC2 Blue, not sensationalism, just cold hard facts, and a complete waste of a lot of money if we don't make it back up to the PL this season. And yes Carberry, we spent nearly 8 times as much as the league leaders, figure it out indeed. 0

pablo123 added 21:08 - Apr 3

All that money to make us worse , brilliant 0

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