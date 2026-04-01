Town Top Championship Agents' Fees Table
Wednesday, 1st Apr 2026 17:37
Town spent more than any other club in the Championship on agents’ fees, £11,738,920, in the year to 4th February 2026, the FA’s annual report has revealed.
The Blues, whose squad underwent significant change over the summer following relegation, were ahead of Southampton, another of the sides dropping out of the Premier League, who spent £8,381,358.
Last year, Town spent the lowest figure in the Premier League, £6,264,471, but this year’s total puts the Blues above four teams in this season’s top flight.
The 41 deals listed cover new signings, loans, new deals for current members of the squad, both senior and academy players, some moves involving more than one agent.
The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries- more commonly known as agents - by FIFA regulations since April 2015.
In addition, Town spent £21,053 on deals for the women’s team over the same period, the third lowest in the division, despite a busy January transfer window.
Photo: Matchday Images
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