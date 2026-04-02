McKenna: My Focus Has Been On Working With the Players, But You Don't Like to See Discord

Thursday, 2nd Apr 2026 15:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t like to see a situation which causes discord among supporters and those who care about the club, but with his focus having been on readying his squad for the final eight games of the season, starting with Birmingham City’s visit on Monday, rather than the furore surrounding last week’s visit to Portman Road by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Fans reacted angrily to the Clacton MP being filmed and photographed at Portman Road and then with the manner in which the club handled the issue. Asked how the matter impacted him and his job, McKenna responded: “Of course, as manager and as all of us people who really care for the club, you don’t like to see a situation that’s caused discord amongst the supporters and people who care about the club. “But other than that, honestly, there’s been lots of opinions and dialogue on it, and I think adding my opinion to that doesn’t benefit that much. “I think in terms of the impact on my job, apart from the feeling that you don’t like to see discord, not greatly and my focus has just been here working with the players who haven’t been on international duty, trying to get ready for the last eight games and looking forward to the last eight games. “That’s where my focus has been, that’s where certainly the staff at the training ground and players have been focused and been looking forward to. “So that’s been our focus over the international break and we’re looking forward to getting to Portman Road on Monday, and I think that’s going to be a really good moment for everyone. “The main contribution that I can make or the coaching staff or the players can make is getting ready for Monday, getting ready for the run-in, making sure we go out there on Monday and deliver a performance like we have many times that the supporters can get right behind and be proud of their team, as they are whenever we play in our identity and trust that that will give us a result that everyone can enjoy. “So honestly, that’s where my focus is, and that’s where we’re trying to make the impact.” Asked whether the players who have been at Portman Road have spoken about it to him with the squad understood to have been less than impressed, he added: “No, not really. We’ve had a group of players on international duty, a group of players who are injured, and their predominant focus is trying to get fit to help the team in the last eight games, and a group of players have been training and are eally just getting themselves ready for the last month of the season. “So, of course, when there’s any sort of situation around the club, whether it’s losing a game or a player coming or a player going, anything at all, you’ll always, as manager, gauge the mood of the players, speak to a few of your senior players, make sure the dressing room is in a good place and I’m really confident where the dressing room is at. “The boys are just really focused on what we have coming up, really looking forward to the run-in. “We’re all looking forward to getting back together tomorrow, tomorrow will be the first day really that we’ve had the whole group back with the internationals and I’m really confident that that’s where the players’ mindset and sole focus is, and that’s going to be really exciting for us and I’m looking forward to having the whole group back tomorrow.” Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, who met with Farage during his visit to the club, has said he and McKenna speak virtually every day and was asked about that dialogue over the last 10 days. “Pretty regular as it always is,” he added. “We speak about everything to do with the football club. “I’ve been keeping him informed this week, as I always do, of how training is going and how the players are who are returning from injury or from international duty. “Of course, we spoke about the situation a little bit at the back end of last week and that’s it. Other than that, it’s been a sort of normal flow of communication and the regularity of that been as it usually has been.” Did he make his thoughts clear on the matter and those of his squad? “I’ve spoken to Mark, but in all aspects, I don’t think my opinion on matters such as that are the most important thing here because there are always going to be different opinions. “My focus is controlling what I can control and that’s the group and the players, and to a certain extent the environment around the training ground and the way that we work and the way we prepare for the games. That’s where my focus has been and that’s most of the information that will feed back to everyone else at the club.” Was it difficult for the team to keep discussion of the issue out of the dressing room and avoid it becoming too much of a distraction? “I can’t and I don’t want to speak for every individual in the dressing room because that’s their own personal opinion. I can give an honest reflection on my feeling on the group and I don’t have concerns on that front. “I’m with the group and with the boys every day and I feel them really motivated, really focused, really together and on the team and their individual goals towards the end of the season. I think you find that with footballers anyway. “The players who have been here have either been training hard and massively focused towards getting ready for the end of the season. We’ve got players injured whose overwhelming focus has been trying to get back to help the team and we’ve had a fairly large group away on international duty focused on helping their country. “Again, I can’t speak for every individual but I can speak for the feel of the group of boys that are here and I feel them without too much difficulty, really, really focused on what they have coming up.” Are situations like this where the leadership group comes into its own? “I understand what you’re saying, and I’m not saying in this situation it needs that, but any time that there’s anything, maybe it’s losing a big game or players arriving and struggling, players leaving, anything that causes disruption to a dressing room, you’re always reliant on your leaders in there and as a manager you tend to gauge those players a little bit more for how the focus is and how the cohesion is in the group and things like that. “I’ll do that any time there’s any sort of situation - and honestly, they come up quite often - and if there is anything in the dressing room that’s going to affect performance, then, of course, your senior players are important in pulling everyone in the right direction. “I really trust the boys that we have in the dressing room who do that and I speak with those players any time over the course of the season. “And I think that’s why the group has shown good resilience over the course of the year because when there has been a challenge on the pitch or off the pitch, the group has generally pulled together and come out strong. I really trust the group we have on that front.” McKenna was asked whether he had any concerns about that there might be splits within the fanbase caused by the events of the last week. “I think that bit’s hard for me to comment on,” he reflected. “If you ask me in terms of any concerns inside the training ground here with the staff, with the players, then honestly, I don’t. “I feel everyone is really together, really motivated and looking forward to the run-in, knowing that it’s a big challenge but a big opportunity in terms of how supporters feel and things like that, that’s not for me to say all we can control is what we put on to the pitch for them and control as much of that as we can. “So again, my only focus is preparing the players as well as we can, going out there on Monday, being the next opportunity. “We’ve got eight league games left, hopefully, by the time we get to QPR [on the final day] it’s still a really big game, but certainly the two we have coming up are fantastic games to look forward to, really important games for the club. “The type of games that we want to be involved in and our home support always has been fantastic in my time here and the best way that we can bring that support behind the team and keep everyone noisy and pushing us is to deliver a really strong performance in the Ipswich identity that the supporters can be proud of. “That’s all that I can control and the players can control at the moment, and I really believe that we’ll do that on Monday, and when we do that, I’m really confident that the supporters will be right there behind us.” Photo: TWTD



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MickMillsTash added 15:17 - Apr 2

Hopefully they dealt with any negativity early on and are focusing ONLY on the the upcoming 8 games. I think the fans should be doing the same. 38

BlueArmy01 added 15:22 - Apr 2

It would be nice to see football reporting once again top of the agenda on here. 38

Pirateplank added 15:25 - Apr 2

@MickMillsTash - You deal with negativity by removing negative influences 1

BYRNE_16 added 15:27 - Apr 2

It’s time for every single one of us, no matter your opinions or views to come together and support the players on the pitch. That should be our main focus come 3PM Monday. COYB

43

grow_our_own added 15:28 - Apr 2

- doesn't like "discord amongst the supporters and people who care about the club" - fair to read he opposes politicisation of a football club.



- "spoke to Mark...there are always going to be different opinions" - why would McKenna mention "differences of opinions" immediately after saying he "spoke with Mark" if he doesn't disagree with how he handled Faragegate?



"We want Ashton out, say we want Ashton out!" -47

LandOfMickyStockwell added 15:33 - Apr 2

I thought McKenna's comment about Ali and Axel was nice, indeed all the players he's worked with. A class act. This was in response to Phil's "on a different topic (i.e. football) question". It was a nice way to round off the presser, thanks. 11

victorysquad added 15:34 - Apr 2

We have a huge opportunity in the next month to gain promotion to the Premier League. We play a game every 3.2 days roughly with 5 away and 3 at home. We need everyone to pull together and get behind the team and the manager because all the other noise is a separate issue. It does not mean burying anything under the carpet, but it means separating out the other issue as something we don't want to effect our chances of going up this season, else we are shooting ourselves in the foot. 22

itfc2024 added 15:37 - Apr 2

up the town 5

itfc2024 added 15:38 - Apr 2

let me guess who brought this up again at a press conference boring -2

oioihardy added 15:39 - Apr 2

Very classy response. Top guy mckenna :) 33

nick8 added 15:40 - Apr 2

Don’t know what the fuss is all about. At least he stands up for the working class unlike some. -18

jas0999 added 15:46 - Apr 2

A difficult afternoon press conference for KM. thought he handled it extremely well. Ultimately his job is to get ready for a massive game on Monday. A game we really need to win. So, KM is right not to add any further division. Nothing he has said here is contentious and arguably fairly predictable. Good presser, navigated well. 30

BeachBlue added 15:54 - Apr 2

I'll be there on Monday singing boisterously and shouting BLUE ARMY at an annoyingly loud volume. No negative people or politicians will turn me against my ITFC.

UPPA TOWEN! 20

Mark added 15:58 - Apr 2

Professional from McKenna as always. Inside he must be so annoyed that this situation was allowed to happen and then handled so badly, with fans seemingly having been lied to and "mistruths" not cleared up. We need to focus on the remaining matches of the season and win promotion now. The Chairman and Chief Exec roles need review in the summer. 17

Monkey_Blue added 16:03 - Apr 2

I’m angry with Ashton and those who facilitated that disgraceful scenario, but that’s not the players or Mckenna’s fault and come Monday it’s about 3 points and promotion. It’s possible to hold more than one thought at the same time :-) 19

squiz added 16:11 - Apr 2

Do you think he's focussed?



Used it 17 times in his answers! 4

Jugsy added 16:23 - Apr 2

Ashton is seriously fortunate to have a composed manager in McKenna leading the team. Gave little indication of his own feelings on the situation, genuinely believe things are as he says, the team are focused on the task at hand. Still don't think Ashton can expect this to disappear.



I'll be there Monday, supporting our club. COYB. 11

mistert added 16:29 - Apr 2

@nick8 Yes, I believe McKenna is a very principled person. He has integrity and relates to the working man - unlike some of the less principled grifters out there. 10

NewForester added 16:30 - Apr 2

Who stands up for the working class? 3

TomGarneys added 16:34 - Apr 2

Just get over it and concentrate on the football. Ignore the looney left! 1

dieselmorris added 16:40 - Apr 2

e 0

PositivelyPortman added 16:45 - Apr 2

TomGarneys keep your childlike, and misguided comments to yourself please. 5

Bert added 16:45 - Apr 2

A masterclass from KMcK in how to respond to persistent but appropriate questions. His diplomacy and intelligence is first class. It’s been a difficult week for everyone who wants the best for our club but for now we need to separate the car crash of a political act from what we want on the field of play.There are still questions requiring answers but let that take its course. 17

dieselmorris added 16:47 - Apr 2

everyone one has an opinion. everyone is entitled to an opinion. everyone is allowed an opinion. but and its a big if but my opinion may differ to some on here, so just go and enjoy the football and keep your opinion to your self, because a lot of people will think you are boring including your mum, or your wife. 12

Radlett_blue added 17:05 - Apr 2

I doubt most of the players think this is a big issue as they are professional footballers and should be focused on preparing well and then giving 100% on the pitch. 12

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