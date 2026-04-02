McKenna: Brilliant For Ali and Axel

Thursday, 2nd Apr 2026 16:35

Town boss Kieran McKenna says he was delighted to see on-loan striker Ali Ali-Hamadi and ex-Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe score vital goals which saw Iraq and DR Congo through to the World Cup finals.

Al-Hamadi, who is with Luton for the season, opened the scoring for the Iraqis as they defeat Bolivia 2-1 in their intercontinental play-off in Mexico to reach the finals for only the second time, their previous appearance having been in 1986.

Tuanzebe, who left Portman Road last summer to join Burnley having turned down a new Town contract, turned home the only goal from a corner 10 minutes into extra-time to see the Leopards to a 1-0 play-off victory over Jamaica, also in Mexico, and through to their first finals in 52 years.

“Buzzing!” McKenna said when asked about Al-Hamadi playijng such a decisive role as his side reached the finals. “Brilliant moment. Really happy for him and everyone was.

“And for Axel as well, if I’m honest. Yeah, he’s left us now, but scoring a goal to put his country through to the World Cup after so long.

“We were gutted for the Irish boys [Dara O’Shea. Jack Taylor and loanees Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics] and for Wes [Burns] with the Welsh contingent as well, and Broady [Nathan Broadhead] as well and Kieffer [Moore].

“I think it’s normal when international football’s going on, it’s the first thing you look for, really, the players that you have currently or the players that you’ve worked with previously and you want them to have good experiences.

“It wasn’t a perfect international break, but things like Ali and Axel scoring big goals for their countries was something that you’re really happy with.”

Photo: Reuters