Earlier Kick-Off at West Brom
Thursday, 2nd Apr 2026 17:40
Town’s game against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday 25th April has switched to a 12.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage.
The match had been due to start at 3pm and the Blues now have no games kicking off at the traditional time after Monday’s home match with Birmingham City.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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Blogs 299 bloggers
Thoughts On What Has Gone On by nthstd
The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.
Time's Up Mark by bluelagos
Trust is a funny thing, it takes years to develop and in extreme circumstances, minutes to end. Whether that's in a relationship, a friendship or in a commercial setting, when it breaks down it is simply time to move on.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck by The_Flashing_Smile
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.
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