Earlier Kick-Off at West Brom

Thursday, 2nd Apr 2026 17:40 Town’s game against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday 25th April has switched to a 12.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage. The match had been due to start at 3pm and the Blues now have no games kicking off at the traditional time after Monday’s home match with Birmingham City. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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armchaircritic59 added 18:37 - Apr 2

I expect if Sky wanted a game to kick off at 3am on a Monday morning, it would happen. I wonder who's really running the sport? 4

PavlovsCat added 19:17 - Apr 2

Meh x 2. 0

TimmyH added 21:48 - Apr 2

God! another... 0

Paxtonblue added 08:52 - Apr 3

In the PL there is now a convention that you don't play at sat. lunchtime after a weds night game. But we get 2 away games only 65 hours apart. Mmm... 0

Paulc added 13:04 - Apr 3

68 hours between games or 65 hours is hardly a game changer is it. Lots can’t go to the game but can now watch on tv (legally :)) so that probably outweighs the negative of being 3 hours earlier. 1

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