U18s at Southampton

Friday, 3rd Apr 2026 12:20

Town’s U18s are in action against Southampton at their Staplewood training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues, beaten 4-3 away by fellow strugglers Birmingham a fortnight ago, remain bottom of U18s Premier League South but with games in hand on the teams immediately above them. The Saints are 11th having played two fewer matches than Town.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters