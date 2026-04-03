Millwall Beat Boro to Climb to Second

Friday, 3rd Apr 2026 14:48 Millwall came from a goal down at half-time to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside to move up to second in the Championship table this lunchtime. The Teessiders, again without star midfielder Hayden Hackney due to a calf injury, went ahead in the 26th minute through skipper Dael Fry, however, as at Portman Road before the international break, the Lions levelled in the second half through Josh Coburn on 58. But the South Londoners went one better than against the Blues with Coburn, who joined Millwall from Boro, the club he supported as a boy, last summer for a club record £5 million, bagging the winner four minutes from time. The result sees the Lions move into second in the table ahead of both Town, now fourth, and the Teessiders, down to third. The Blues, who aren’t in action today with their game at Southampton postponed due to the Saints’ FA Cup progress, are three points behind Millwall and two behind Boro but with two games in hand on them both and with the best goal difference. Leaders Coventry beat Derby 3-2 in the evening game to go 11 points clear, while fifth-placed Hull City drew 1-1 at Oxford earlier in the afternoon. On Easter Monday, the Lions host Norwich City, while the Teessiders, who are now without a victory in four matches and winless at home in five, are away at Swansea City. Town host Birmingham City. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Bazza8564 added 14:50 - Apr 3

Simply mouthwatering opportunity looming!



Three points Monday and then some 2023 form on the road and we can do this!. COYB 20

Saxonblue74 added 14:51 - Apr 3

Was looking like a repeat of our home game with Millwall. Table looking good, completely in our own hands. 3

ipswichske added 14:58 - Apr 3

We can now afford to lose one more match than boro or Millwall.

A victory on Monday takes a lot of pressure off thenext away game, which can only work to our advantage.

What an opportunity 6

Karlosfandangal added 15:00 - Apr 3

Can see Town losing to Southampton and Norwich and a draw with Birmingham and Middlesbrough and missing out by a point…….do hope I am so wrong…..just need play well both half’s not just one



Come on Town -5

ITFCson added 15:04 - Apr 3

Millwall are an impressive team, I would like to see them in the premier league next season (but not at our expense) 10

NITFC added 15:08 - Apr 3

It's never been more in our hands. Really tough run of fixtures with all those away games though



Anything other than a win on Monday is unthinkable.

16

Monkey_Blue added 15:09 - Apr 3

A draw would have been better I guess but we’d have still had two games in hand on second with two points in hand. And our GD is significantly better than Millwal’s. Ok, we have a better GD than boro but it’s bridgeable over 6 games. It’s simple, we need to win but 7 points in the next 3 games should see us in second. 4

jas0999 added 15:37 - Apr 3

The second best option. A draw would have been better but with two games in hand we essentially only need to win one of those to go second, that said, Millwall look good. Can’t discount Boro. 7 wins from last 8 should be enough. 1

Gazelle added 15:41 - Apr 3

That Millwall lad Coburn would be a handy acquisition, bit of a handful against us. 5

BobbyBell added 15:42 - Apr 3

We don't need more points than Millwall just equal them as our GD is vastly superior. After this great win I could actually see Millwall losing to Norwich and wasting it. 1

RobITFC added 15:43 - Apr 3

Hope Norwich do us a favour Monday , then Millwall have (on paper) an easier run in but teams at the bottom won’t be easy at this stage! 5

MarkR added 16:02 - Apr 3

Under pressure I think we will crumble. A draw on Monday. Losses to Norwich and Southampton. I hope I am wrong don't see us as good enough 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:05 - Apr 3

The cream always rises to the top. We'll be just fine. 3

Pirateplank added 16:07 - Apr 3

Gazelle, - Agreed I have been impressed with him eveytime I have seen him. Only twice but good both times 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:28 - Apr 3

One thing's pretty certain: it's going to go to the wire and nothing is decided yet. I wish I felt more optimistic, but as several have said, it´s in our own hands. Millwall beating Boro was the next best option after a point each for both. COYB! 2

itfc2024 added 16:29 - Apr 3

thanks for telling us something we all probably watched poor media work -12

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:39 - Apr 3

RobITFC: "Hope Norwich do us a favour Monday." Could Naarwich make the playoffs? Unlikely, but not impossible - they're currently 9th. Still, like you, I suppose I'll have to wish them well against Millwall on Monday. 3

blueboy1981 added 16:46 - Apr 3

Grasping at straws as always, if we were good enough it wouldn’t be necessary - but we’re NOT, as consistently proved whenever the pressure is turned up !! 5

AbujaBlue added 17:17 - Apr 3

No one's forcing you to read this article itfc2024. 5

armchaircritic59 added 17:59 - Apr 3

Well, the door keeps opening, we've declined to walk through it more than once, as have others. It's almost like no one wants 2nd place. Though it appears Millwall have now decided if no one else wants it, it's ours! Time to put a dent in that supposition, starting with a win on Monday. 6

Monkey_Blue added 18:06 - Apr 3

MarkR…. Those teams you think we won’t beat or we will lose to… how’s their season been in comparison to ours? To say we aren’t good enough to beat teams we are having a better season than is negativity with no basis. 4

Linkboy13 added 18:20 - Apr 3

Because this league is so poor our expensive bunch of misfits could still do. I fear the hostile atmosphere of the local derby could be our downfall not enough characters in the team. 2

chepstowblue added 18:54 - Apr 3

I still expect us to lose two or three more away games.....or at least fail to win three. Like many others, I believe that this will be our downfall. Negative maybe, but at least I'm not one of the braindead morons who have yet to work out that they should be cheering for Norwich on Monday. Those are the numpties that we should be most concerned about !! 3

flykickingbybgunn added 19:14 - Apr 3

Ballacks.

I expect us to will every game including in 8 days time and pull clear.

We can do it !

COYB. 0

bluesissy added 19:33 - Apr 3

Great result really...2 games in hand and its literally in our hands. 3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments