Millwall Beat Boro to Climb to Second
Friday, 3rd Apr 2026 14:48
Millwall came from a goal down at half-time to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside to move up to second in the Championship table this lunchtime.
The Teessiders, again without star midfielder Hayden Hackney due to a calf injury, went ahead in the 26th minute through skipper Dael Fry, however, as at Portman Road before the international break, the Lions levelled in the second half through Josh Coburn on 58.
But the South Londoners went one better than against the Blues with Coburn, who joined Millwall from Boro, the club he supported as a boy, last summer for a club record £5 million, bagging the winner four minutes from time.
The result sees the Lions move into second in the table ahead of both Town, now fourth, and the Teessiders, down to third.
The Blues, who aren’t in action today with their game at Southampton postponed due to the Saints’ FA Cup progress, are three points behind Millwall and two behind Boro but with two games in hand on them both and with the best goal difference.
Leaders Coventry beat Derby 3-2 in the evening game to go 11 points clear, while fifth-placed Hull City drew 1-1 at Oxford earlier in the afternoon.
On Easter Monday, the Lions host Norwich City, while the Teessiders, who are now without a victory in four matches and winless at home in five, are away at Swansea City. Town host Birmingham City.
Photo: Action Images