Town Women Travel to Palace Aiming to Put Portman Road Disappointment Behind Them

Saturday, 4th Apr 2026 15:52 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to put the disappointment of last week’s controversial last-gasp 2-1 Portman Road defeat to Southampton behind them when they face Crystal Palace at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm, live on YouTube). With the game having been 1-1 at half-time, the Blues dominated the second half but were unable to find a goal before Rachel Brown won it for the Saints six minutes into injury time, replays subsequently showing she had been well offside. In addition, Town felt other decisions, not least a potential red card for the visitors in the game’s opening seconds, went against them. Interim-manager David Wright said afterwards that despite the result he was pleased with his team’s display and he says they now need to be more clinical at both ends of the field. “The performance level was really good and that’s what we’re striving for, to continue that level of performance from now to the end of the season,” he told Town TV. “In terms of reflection, we had a chat as a group and we spoke about how, especially at this level, performance alone doesn’t guarantee winning you games. “It gives you the opportunity to win games and the more times you play at that level, the more opportunities you’ll get, and now we’re looking at those moments of being really, really ruthless in both boxes. “So, just for example, we had 22 shots at the weekend and can we now turn them into multiple goals? That’s the ruthless edge that we’re looking for. “The girls have been great [in training this week]. Really disappointed, like everyone was, at the weekend, probably frustrated more than disappointed. “But the group’s been really good, staff have been really good in terms of reflecting on what happened, learning from it, then parking it and moving forward, and all eyes are on Crystal Palace on Sunday.” Wright, whose side remains second-bottom, ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference but with two games in hand on Pompey, is pleased he has more competition for places as injured players return to fitness. “Slowly girls are getting closer and closer, which is good,” he continued. “That then bolsters the squad and now I’ve got decisions to make. “Really good decisions in terms of I’ve got a lot of experience, a lot of good players to pick from and a couple of girls now are starting to miss out on it, which then just ramps up the performance level. “Girls have got to be on it because everyone’s fighting for it, which I think is really important because it’s a really positive, positive place to be with girls driving each other forward — they know they can’t have a day off because someone’s after their shirt.” Crystal Palace, whose men’s side Wright played for between 2010 and 2013 after being released by Town, are currently third in WSL2, six points behind both the top two, leaders Birmingham and Charlton, with a game in hand. Earlier in the season, the Eagles won 2-1 when the sides met at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester.



“Very strong team, a really experienced team, they’ve got a lot of good players, so it’s going to be a difficult game Sunday,” Wright added. “But in terms of where we are as a group, in terms of the performance levels that we’re hitting, we’re going into the game with respect, but not fearful. “We’ll have a game plan and we’ll try and execute what we think can get us something out the game.” Town and Durham are the only teams in the bottom four in action on Sunday with Sheffield United, who are fourth off the foot, having been beaten 5-2 at Southampton on Good Friday having been reduced to 10 women. Durham, one point and one place above the Blues having played a game more, host Bristol City in a midday kick-off. Photo: Matchday Images



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Brogan55 added 17:56 - Apr 4

We were very unlucky to loose last week.Keep playing well and we have a chance. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:05 - Apr 4

Use any disappointment felt after last weekends game to inspire you this weekend. I'm actually not sure just how good this league is after seeing the several games I've seen. I'm amazed Charlton were top and unbeaten for so long. We could and quite possibly should have beaten them home and away, they look average at best to me when I've seen them.



This one I think will be a bigger test, good luck ladies! 0

Razor added 18:13 - Apr 4

Macateer no we want to win this game no excuses now k mac if it is a must win game why not 2 up front azon and first sorry to be so revolutionary! 0

Razor added 18:16 - Apr 4

Oops sorry got a bit excited but girls you were robbed last week and really hope you can turn your quality in to a win 3 points here and a pompey defeat and we are safe go girls! 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:24 - Apr 4

Razor, I thought I'd fallen in to a parallel universe! I Think it's going to be a tough one tomorrow for them, but the improvement has been marked this year. 0

AJW1971 added 10:30 - Apr 5

Good luck ladies, a tough game. 0

backwaywhen added 17:25 - Apr 5

Watched game on YouTube , ladies you need to play on the front foot from the start , unlucky to concede in the way you did , but you payed them too much respect until 20 mins from time you got in their faces and they didn’t like it , oh and please bring Pesket on earlier she made a big difference to our press . 0

armchaircritic59 added 17:56 - Apr 5

backwaywhen, I think you might have got a bit confused. Sophie Pesket was on from the start, very quiet first half so maybe that's why. I'm just waiting to see a match report to make a post on the game. Maybe a victim of too much Easter Egg consumption :) 1

backwaywhen added 21:11 - Apr 5

Oops who is the player with the leg tattoos ? 0

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