U18s Beaten at Southampton

Saturday, 4th Apr 2026 17:26

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-1 by Southampton at the Saints’ Staplewood training ground earlier today.

The home side took the lead in only the fourth minute through Jude Daniels with Will Unadike (pictured) levelling for the Blues on 25, and that remained the scoreline at the break.

But Southampton ran away with it in second half, Broghan Sewell restoring their lead six minutes after the restart, then Luke Hawe making it 3-1 on 84.

Daniels added his second and his team’s fourth two minutes later with another two minutes passing before Tyler Lemon completed the scoring on 88.

Town remain bottom of U18s Premier League South but with games in hand on the sides immediately above them.

U18s: Bentley, Boakye-King (Ness 70), Berkeley-Agyepong, Hammond, Duggins, Olawole, Nicolaou (Olakazim 60), Wood (c), Unadike, Conneely (Longwe 60), Pedder (Adetiba 60). Unused: Wreford.

Photo: Matchday Images