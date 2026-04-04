U18s Beaten at Southampton
Saturday, 4th Apr 2026 17:26
Town’s U18s were beaten 5-1 by Southampton at the Saints’ Staplewood training ground earlier today.
The home side took the lead in only the fourth minute through Jude Daniels with Will Unadike (pictured) levelling for the Blues on 25, and that remained the scoreline at the break.
But Southampton ran away with it in second half, Broghan Sewell restoring their lead six minutes after the restart, then Luke Hawe making it 3-1 on 84.
Daniels added his second and his team’s fourth two minutes later with another two minutes passing before Tyler Lemon completed the scoring on 88.
Town remain bottom of U18s Premier League South but with games in hand on the sides immediately above them.
U18s: Bentley, Boakye-King (Ness 70), Berkeley-Agyepong, Hammond, Duggins, Olawole, Nicolaou (Olakazim 60), Wood (c), Unadike, Conneely (Longwe 60), Pedder (Adetiba 60). Unused: Wreford.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Thoughts On What Has Gone On by nthstd
The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.
Time's Up Mark by bluelagos
Trust is a funny thing, it takes years to develop and in extreme circumstances, minutes to end. Whether that's in a relationship, a friendship or in a commercial setting, when it breaks down it is simply time to move on.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck by The_Flashing_Smile
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]