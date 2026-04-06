Nunez and Hirst Start Against Birmingham

Monday, 6th Apr 2026 14:24

Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s home game against Birmingham City with Marcelino Nunez and George Hirst coming back into the side.

Nunez, who has been out with a hamstring injury, replaces Anis Mehmeti, who started the Blues’ last game just over a fortnight ago, the 1-1 draw with Millwall, as the number 10 with the Albania international on the bench. Hirst comes in as the number nine for Ivan Azon, who is absent from the 20-man squad.

Cedric Kipre is back on the bench having served his two-match ban, but with Leif Davis still missing as he serves the last game of his suspension.

For Birmingham, under-fire manager Chris Davies makes seven changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Blackburn on Good Friday with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Phil Neumann, Jonathan Panzo, Jhon Solis, Carlos Vicente, Demarai Gray and August Priske coming into the team with Ethan Laird, Jack Robinson, Tomoki Iwata, Tommy Doyle, Patrick Roberts, Ibrahim Osman and Marvin Ducksch dropping to the bench.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Neil, McAteer, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Baggott, Taylor, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Mehmeti, Philogene, Akpom.

Birmingham: Beadle, Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer (c), Panzo, Solis, Paik, Vicente, Stansfield, Gray, Priske. Subs: Allsop, Laird, Robinson, Tomoki, Doyle, Roberts, Kanya, Osman, Ducksch. Referee: Adam Herczeg (Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images