McKenna on Matusiwa, Azon and Burns Injuries

Monday, 6th Apr 2026 18:10

Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Azor Matusiwa was forced off in the first half with a dead leg, while striker Ivan Azon missed out with a calf issue and Wes Burns was close to starting today’s home game against Birmingham before suffering a setback in training.

Matusiwa was substituted in the 39th minute having had his thigh taped up earlier in the match.

“Azor has a dead leg, so we’ll have to see how he recovers,” McKenna said. “He picked it up really early in the game, which I think hampered him and hampered us, so he wasn’t able to continue.”

Regarding Azon, who was absent from the 20-man squad, he added: “He had an issue over the international break, so not available. He had an issue in his calf, not a major one, but not available for today and we don’t know for the games coming up yet.”

McKenna, whose side travel to Carrow Road for the second East Anglian derby of the season next Saturday, revealed Burns was set to start this afternoon’s match having been out with a calf problem, but in the end missed out.

“Again, we have to assess,” the Blues manager continued. “He was pretty close to today but then he had a little setback yesterday, so we’ll have to assess that in the next couple of days and see where he’s at.”

Photo: Matchday Images