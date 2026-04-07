Charlton Trip Selected For Sky Sports Football
Tuesday, 7th Apr 2026 16:21
Town’s Championship game against Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Wednesday 22nd April has been picked for live coverage by Sky Sports Football.
The match will still kick-off at 7.45pm as previously scheduled. In October, the Blues fell to a surprise 3-0 home defeat to the Addicks, their only loss at Portman Road this season.
Charlton are currently 18th in the table but appear safe from relegation, eight points off the bottom three.
Photo: Matchday Images
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Blogs 299 bloggers
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A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
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The full facts of what has unfolded in the last few days at Ipswich Town FC may never be known. In what I regard as the poor and superficial public apology made by Mark Ashton that pivoted on four key factors, he has failed in my view to take true ownership or action on any of them.
Trust by DanLyles
Nigel Farage’s divisive visit to Portman Road and the club’s disingenuous rebuttal that followed, have catalysed a seismic backlash against our chairman and CEO, Mark Ashton.
Time's Up Mark by bluelagos
Trust is a funny thing, it takes years to develop and in extreme circumstances, minutes to end. Whether that's in a relationship, a friendship or in a commercial setting, when it breaks down it is simply time to move on.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck by The_Flashing_Smile
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.
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