Charlton Trip Selected For Sky Sports Football

Tuesday, 7th Apr 2026 16:21

Town’s Championship game against Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Wednesday 22nd April has been picked for live coverage by Sky Sports Football.

The match will still kick-off at 7.45pm as previously scheduled. In October, the Blues fell to a surprise 3-0 home defeat to the Addicks, their only loss at Portman Road this season.

Charlton are currently 18th in the table but appear safe from relegation, eight points off the bottom three.





Photo: Matchday Images