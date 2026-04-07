London Branch Launch New Venue For Norwich Meet-Up

Tuesday, 7th Apr 2026 16:55

The London Branch of the Supporters Club is launching a new meet-up venue, Hot Toddy’s in Camden, to watch the Blues face Norwich City in the East Anglian derby on Saturday afternoon (KO 12.30pm).

Town take on the Canaries at Carrow Road looking to record their first derby double since 1992/93.

London Branch chairman Horry Money is very pleased with the new venue and wants fellow Blues to make a day of it with Hot Toddy’s, which can be found at 48-50 Camden High Street, open from 10.30am.

“Delighted that we have found a new home as a lot of the other pubs had stopped showing live football due to the cost,” he said.

“This is going to be a huge meet-up. For the last Norwich game we had more than 200 Town fans in attendance.

“At Hot Toddy’s there are nine large screens and we have booked a comedian to entertain us prior to the game, and there will be karaoke afterwards.”

Beer will at a happy hour price of £5.50 a pint and hot pies will also be available. Please note that Hot Toddy’s does not accept cash.

The nearest tube stations are Camden Town or Mornington Crescent, both on the Northern Line.

Photo: Matchday Images