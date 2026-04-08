Weir Handed First Senior Scotland Call

Wednesday, 8th Apr 2026 14:02

Ipswich Town Women’s central defender Kenzie Weir has been drafted into the full Scotland squad, the on-loan Everton player’s first ever senior call.

Weir replaces Leah Eddie, who plays for Rangers, in the party which is facing Belgium home and away in World Cup qualifiers.

The Scots host the Belgians at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Tuesday 14th April, then travel to Leuven on the Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Blues on loan in January, had been named in the U23s squad alongside fellow Town defender Megan Wearing.

Weir, the daughter of former Everton and Scotland centre-half David, has previously won caps with the U23s, U19s and U16s.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images