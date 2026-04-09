McKenna: Cajuste Capable of Playing For Big Clubs in Europe

Thursday, 9th Apr 2026 17:48

Blues boss Kieran McKenna believes midfielder Jens Cajuste is capable of playing for big clubs in Europe, despite admitting that the Sweden international has found the Championship a challenge this season.

The 26-year-old rejoined Town on loan from Serie A Napoli for a second season in August for a €1 million (£863,000) fee with a €6.5 million (£5.6 million) permanent deal should the Blues win promotion also understood to have been agreed.

But, having been one of the club’s outstanding performers in the Premier League during his first campaign, Cajuste’s 2025/26 has never really got going, the Gothenburg-born schemer having made only 14 starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring once.

Cajuste’s most recent Championship start for the Blues was in the home draw with Preston at the end of January.

“Jens is working really hard behind the scenes,” McKenna said. “It’s been a difficult spell for him, it’s clear, everyone would agree and he would say the same if he was sitting here.

“From an individual point of view, he’s not quite hit the heights that he would have hoped to, so far, but there are lots of reasons for that.

“What I can say is that his professionalism here, how he’s been as a teammate, how he’s working is really good. He’s fully engaged, he wants the boys to do well, he’s ready to play his part and we know he’s got the capability to do that.

“It has been a challenge. The Championship is one of the toughest leagues and certainly for certain positions and certain profiles of player it can be really tough, and Jens is probably someone who performed outstandingly in the Premier League last year and probably found that he had more time on the ball then than he does now.

“He went to some of the biggest clubs in the country and performed really, really well and I think we have all seen and know that he has the capability to do that.

“I think many, many, many players have come to the Championship and found that it’s a league with such a broken rhythm sometimes, such an unpredictable rhythm. Especially when you’re in a top team in that division, you’re getting no time on the ball, people can disrupt and break your flow all the time.

“Amongst other reasons, that’s been a challenge for him this year. But I have to say we have massive belief in him, I think he’s a player with the capability to play for the big clubs in Europe, to be honest. He’s already has and already is playing for one of those.

“Whether it’s playing for us in the Premier League or for another top team in another top league, I think he’s got the capability to do that over the next few years.

“A big positive is that his knee is in the best condition it’s been in, it’s in a really good spot, he’s training with no problems, pain free. He just hasn’t been able to get the rhythm and the consistency in his performances yet.

“But, as I say, I’m really happy with how he’s working, with how he’s supporting the team. He cares about the group, about the club and let’s hope he can have a big part to play if the opportunity comes his way in the last seven games because he’s certainly got the talent to do so, and he’s certainly motivated to do so.”

Photo: Matchday Images