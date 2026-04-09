Doherty Nominated For EFL Award

Thursday, 9th Apr 2026 21:02

January Town signing Ryan Doherty has been nominated for the EFL League One Apprentice of the Season award.

Doherty came through the academy ranks at Stevenage where he broke into the first team before signing for the Blues for a low six-figure fee in the winter transfer window.

The 17-year-old has featured regularly for the Blues’ U21s since making his switch to Town.

Doherty is shortlisted alongside Sulyman Krubally of Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle’s Tegan Finn.

The winners will be announced live at the EFL’s annual ceremony at Grosvenor House on Sunday 19th April.

Meanwhile, Blues U15s keeper Teddy Twyman has spent the week at an England goalkeepers training camp at St George’s Park.

Photo: Matchday Images