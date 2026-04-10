West Anglia Branch Meet-Up For Derby

The West Anglia Branch of the Supporters Club (WABITS) have arranged a meet-up in Bedford for those unable to attend the East Anglian derby against Norwich City on Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

They will be meeting from midday at The George and Dragon with the match shown on two screens. Any local supporters are welcome to attend.

The London Branch is also meeting up for the game at a new venue in Camden.

Photo: Contributed