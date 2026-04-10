U21s at Birmingham, U18s Visit Brighton

Friday, 10th Apr 2026 09:43

Town’s U21s face Birmingham City at Stratford Town’s Arden Garages Stadium this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s visit Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The U21s are down to seventh in Premier League 2 but with games in hand on all the teams above them. Birmingham are 27th in the 29-team division.

Town have two games of the regular season left before the top 16 - in which they are already guaranteed to finish - go into the elimination play-offs, the team which is first facing the side in 16th, second the team in 15th and so on. The winners of those ties go through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season.

The U18s remain bottom of U18s Premier League South, two points behind second-bottom Norwich but with a game in hand on the Canaries. Brighton are fourth.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters