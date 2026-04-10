Las Wins England U19s Cap in Big Win

Friday, 10th Apr 2026 17:56

Ipswich Town Women right-back Nelly Las won her 10th England U19s cap as the Young Lionesses thrashed Latvia 5-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Switzerland.

Nas, 18, who joined the Blues on loan from Leicester City in January, played the full 90 minutes in the victory over the Latvians.

The Young Lionesses next face Wales on Sunday and the hosts next Wednesday with the group winners progressing to the finals in Bosnia & Herzegovina in the summer.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC