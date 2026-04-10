South West Branch Meet-Up For Derby

Friday, 10th Apr 2026 18:32

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Saturday’s East Anglian derby at Norwich City (KO 12.30pm) and also the Portsmouth and Middlesbrough matches.

The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to see the Blues take on the Canaries aiming to end the long wait for a derby double.

For the games at Pompey on Tuesday and at home to Middlesbrough a week on Sunday, the venue is in Bristol at the Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads,

The London Branch is also meeting up for the Norwich game at a new venue in Camden and the West Anglia Branch in Bedford.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters