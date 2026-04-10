U21s Win at Birmingham

Friday, 10th Apr 2026 21:09

Town’s U21s returned to winning ways via a comfortable 3-0 victory away against Birmingham City at Stratford Town’s Arden Garages Stadium.

The Blues, winless in their last two, took the lead in the 18th minute through Josh Pitts (pictured), then seven minutes later the home side missed a penalty, Zaid Betteka shooting wide from the spot after Luca Fletcher had fouled William Burrell.

Four minutes before the break, Charlie Compton made it 2-0, then two minutes into first-half injury time Fletcher added the third.

The win moves the Blues up to fourth in Premier League 2 with one regular season game left to play having started the day seventh.

The top 16 - in which Town are already guaranteed to finish - then go into the elimination play-offs, the team which is first facing the side in 16th, second the team in 15th and so on. The winners of those ties go through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season.

U21s: Williamson, Elliott (Mthunzi 62), Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Wilkinson, Carr, Mendel (Lewis 69), Compton, L Fletcher (Eldred 69), Runham, Pitts (Nicolaou 62). Unused: Barrett.

Photo: TWTD