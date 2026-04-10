Millwall Held at West Brom

Friday, 10th Apr 2026 22:06

Millwall were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns this evening but moved a point ahead of the Blues and Middlesbrough.

However, Town have three games in hand on the Lions, who have only four matches left to play, and Boro one ahead of Saturday’s matches. The Blues also have a superior goal difference.

Town face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the East Anglian derby at 12.30pm, while the Teessiders host Portsmouth at 3pm.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters