Four Changes For Town at Norwich
Saturday, 11th Apr 2026 11:46
Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road (KO 12.30pm).
Leif Davis returns at left-back after his three-match ban, while Jack Taylor is back in midfield, Anis Mehmeti as the number 10 and Jaden Philogene wide on the left, making his first start since mid-January. Ben Johnson moves from left-back to wide right.
Dan Neil, Kasey McAteer, Jack Clarke and, back at Carrow Road for the first time since his controversial switch last summer, Marcelino Nunez drop to the bench.
Azor Matusiwa is OK to start, despite suffering a dead leg against Birmingham on Monday, while Ivan Azon is among the subs having recovered from a calf issue.
Norwich City, defending a 20-year unbeaten record in derbies at Carrow Road, have named the same team which won 2-1 at Millwall on Monday.
Norwich: Kovacevic, Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher, Mattsson, Field, McLean (c), Slimane, Ahmed, Kvistgaarden. Subs: Grimshaw, McConville, Chrisene, Gibbs, Wright, Maghoma, Forson, Schwartau, Toure.
Photo: Matchday Images
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