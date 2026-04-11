Four Changes For Town at Norwich

Saturday, 11th Apr 2026 11:46 Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road (KO 12.30pm). Leif Davis returns at left-back after his three-match ban, while Jack Taylor is back in midfield, Anis Mehmeti as the number 10 and Jaden Philogene wide on the left, making his first start since mid-January. Ben Johnson moves from left-back to wide right. Dan Neil, Kasey McAteer, Jack Clarke and, back at Carrow Road for the first time since his controversial switch last summer, Marcelino Nunez drop to the bench. Azor Matusiwa is OK to start, despite suffering a dead leg against Birmingham on Monday, while Ivan Azon is among the subs having recovered from a calf issue. Norwich City, defending a 20-year unbeaten record in derbies at Carrow Road, have named the same team which won 2-1 at Millwall on Monday. Norwich: Kovacevic, Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher, Mattsson, Field, McLean (c), Slimane, Ahmed, Kvistgaarden. Subs: Grimshaw, McConville, Chrisene, Gibbs, Wright, Maghoma, Forson, Schwartau, Toure.



Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Johnson, Mehmeti, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Neil, Walle Egeli, McAteer, Akpom, Azon, Nunez, Clarke. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria). Photo: Matchday Images



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KBsSocks added 11:50 - Apr 11

Interesting. COYB 2

IBelieve added 11:55 - Apr 11

Aiming for a late winner then? 3

DavefromWatford added 11:59 - Apr 11

KBsSocks i agree, not sure about Johnson at R/Wing or why Kipre isn`t starting. 1

jas0999 added 12:03 - Apr 11

Well, KM knows the only acceptable outcome. Automatic promotion. He’s being paid a PL salary, so have to assume he knows what he’s doing. Very odd in my opinion, but I’m not being paid millions a year to pick the team. Essential we don’t lose this one. Looks a defensive line up, so maybe KM thinks it’s the best team to draw the match. One things for sure, we need to play for the full match, not just one half, which has been the standard for the past six or seven games.



Seven games left. Promotion in our hands. Over to KcKenna to deliver. 0

KiwiTractor added 12:04 - Apr 11

My first thought was.... WTF! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 12:07 - Apr 11

Coyb 0

Marcus added 12:09 - Apr 11

Some unexpected changes. Suspect it's to counter Norwich. Looks like we'll play a bit deeper initially 2

gosblue added 12:12 - Apr 11

It looks like a fluid back 3, 4 or 5. It also gers Davis up the pitch. Johnson's best game for us was as a RW/WB in front of Tuanzebe against Spurs. It'll be an interesting plan B. Matusiwa is a massive plus. 3-1 Towen. 0

armchaircritic59 added 12:16 - Apr 11

Couldn't have called that one. It's a big one from KM, hope he's got it right. 0

gosblue added 12:19 - Apr 11

Kiwi Tractor. Norwich will be thinking WTF! Hopefully it pays off. 0

AJW1971 added 12:19 - Apr 11

Surprised me, interesting.

I will be happy with a draw.

LFG boys ! 0

Robert_Garrett added 12:20 - Apr 11

It's all about who gets the goals and has the better resolve. If we are up for it - show it! Its about gragging rights and who goes up.................................. 0

Gforce added 12:29 - Apr 11

Fingers crossed, Billy Jean will score his first away goal ! 0

TimmyH added 12:29 - Apr 11

Glad Mats is fit to play but the introduction of Philogene as a starter is a bit strange in my opinion, has contributed very little away from home and will be a physical encounter. 0

Razor added 12:30 - Apr 11

No. Clarke or cedric hope it comes off not so sure 0

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