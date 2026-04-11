Clement: This is a Player Trying to Cheat

Saturday, 11th Apr 2026 17:01 Norwich City head coach Philippe Clement accused Town midfielder Jack Taylor of “trying to cheat” in the incident which led to the Blues’ 11th-minute penalty in their 2-0 victory over the Canaries at Carrow Road. Taylor stabbed a waist-high ball away from Norwich’s Anis Ben Slimane in the aftermath of a Town corner with the Tunisian international then catching the Irish international with his boot. After initially allowing play to continue, referee Anthony Backhouse awarded the spot-kick, presumably on the advice of his assistant. Jaden Philogene rolled his 11th goal of the season - his first away from home - into the net from the spot with George Hirst sealing the Blues’ first win at Carrow Road in 20 years and first derby double since 1992/93 with a second goal in first-half injury time. “We started the game well, dominant on the ball, pushing Ipswich back and I have a lot of respect for their team and the quality they have, and about all the transfers that they made, and about he work of [Town manager] Kieran [McKenna], also,” Clement said. “So that was good stuff in that first 10 minutes, but then you get a penalty against us that is totally not a penalty, for me. “Anis wants to clear the ball, the other player [Jack Taylor] sees that moment to be a little bit faster than him, a split second, and then he dives into Anis and Anis doesn’t touch his leg like he’s pretending has been done. “We make a transition in that moment and four or five seconds later, there’s a decision made to give a penalty against us. “That’s a game-decisive moment in this game and we’ve talked about it, in these games it’s small margins with two good teams who want to play. OK, that goes against you and it’s a hard one. “I’m proud of my players, how they reacted to that. We dominated more in the first half, not enough chances and I think that’s the main thing from our side, that we lacked that today. “We came much more in the opponent’s box than Ipswich did today but they were more ruthless, like with the one set piece [a Darnell Furlong long throw] and the ball drops and they score [the second goal]. “We had enough of those moments, also. We had more times in their box but we didn’t create enough danger and the moments when we had really clear-cut chances like with Mo [Toure] at the end, we were not cool enough to finish that off. “So they are working points for us for the next couple of weeks and also for next season, to raise the levels with the players available in the building and also with new players who can add quality.” Asked whether it was confirmed that the penalty was awarded by the assistant, Clement added: “I don’t know, to be honest. In the end, we can talk for 10 minutes about it but it will not change anything because decisions are made. “Because of that, as I’ve said all these weeks, I’m a fan of VAR to avoid these moments because this was never a penalty with VAR, never. “This is a player trying to cheat, [acting] like he’s been caught by a tackle, has gone down, which was not the case and he wins in this situation. “More players will try to do those things if you don’t have an objective view on things. I know the referee can’t be in the right position all the time to see everything, it’s impossible. “That’s why they need objective help in these situations because in football, too many games are decided by one or two moments, one or two goals, so these decisions need to be right.” Clement also felt Nunez, making his first return to Norwich since his controversial summer transfer, should have been shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jose Cordoba, shortly before the Blues withdrew the Chilean, who had only been on the field for 23 minutes. “Yes, for sure, because he had a caution already before when he could have taken a second yellow card and the referee talked with him to stay cool,” he insisted. “And I think the Ipswich bench understood really well because they took him off directly. They realised it should have been a red card but it wasn’t the case. “And in the moment, I get the yellow card when I was not saying anything, so that’s also frustrating.” He added: “I will be suspended next week, so I will be prevented from doing my job next week in a situation where the fourth official said that too many of my assistants stood up at that moment in that situation and I’m responsible for them. “That’s really difficult to be guiding a team and being responsible for everything happening behind me. “It’s the first time that I’ve seen a manager get booked for that. In the past in more than 30 years in football, I’ve always seen an assistant get booked but not the manager in that situation because it’s a hard decision. I cannot do my job next week in the normal way, so it’s frustrating.” Photo: TWTD



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coote added 17:04 - Apr 11

Who is this bloke? 0

IBelieve added 17:07 - Apr 11

Philippe, that’s winners and losers for you. 0

The_Flashing_Smile added 17:08 - Apr 11

Blub. 1

Kentish_Tractor added 17:08 - Apr 11

Footballer wins a soft penalty by exaggerating contact.



In other news, the sky is blue and the Pope is Catholic.



Because no Norwich player has ever done anything similar clearly. 1

DavoIPB added 17:08 - Apr 11

Wow what game was he watching. It was an accident from their player but still a pen. 0

Churchman added 17:09 - Apr 11

The bloke is a complete tool. 1

IndependentlyBlue added 17:10 - Apr 11

I got out thought by McKenna and now I’m blaming opposition players, the referee, the lack of VAR, anything but myself. 1

jas0999 added 17:12 - Apr 11

Soft penalty. Win some lose some though. Personally thought Taylor was caught. Penalty.



Being fair … can’t deny Numez should have received a second yellow. That was pretty obvious to everyone … including KM who rightly subbed him. 3

HopefulBlue69 added 17:12 - Apr 11

Christ what a bad loser this bloke is... It's amazing that the angels he has playing in his team even got booked.. Ref must be so biased... Just shows that Ipswich always gets the ref giving them every 50/50 decision... Been like that all season.... What a looney 1

Bergholtblue added 17:12 - Apr 11

The words "grapes" and "sour" come to mind. 0

barrystedmunds added 17:13 - Apr 11

“We a talk about it for ten minutes but nothing changes”!!!

Your point is ??? 0

Swoody added 17:13 - Apr 11

High tackle kicked him in the chest thats dangerous play and a free kick anywhere in the pitch. Still would have lost without it! 1

cardinaldom88 added 17:14 - Apr 11

Ok, so if this was the other way round I doubt that he would be saying the same things. However, players are doing this all the time and it's called gamesmanship, getting an advantage. I am not a fan of people diving and falling around, however, it is part of the game.



If Mr Clement can categorically state that under his stewardship, none of his players have ever done something similar and gained an advantage, then I would be more inclined to have some element of sympathy for his comment.



0

NthQldITFC added 17:15 - Apr 11

Ooh! Sour grapes, silly budgie. 0

Cakeman added 17:25 - Apr 11

Clement can join the list of whinging managers who cannot accept defeat.

He has done well at Norwich for sure but he needs to concentrate on the weakness’ in his team instead of looking for invalid excuses.

He was a rubbish manager at Rangers and no doubt he will go the same way at Carrot Road. 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:27 - Apr 11

Correct, he didn't touch his leg. His boot was too close to his head to be anywhere near his leg. Irrelevant, they didn't lay a glove on us. 0

Maltster added 17:27 - Apr 11

We only had to touch the back of a Norwich player with an outstretched hand and he would go down. Obviously that’s what he has been taught 0

Bazza8564 added 17:28 - Apr 11

Leicester home Stoke away, dubious decisions cost us, Birmingham Home Scum away we arguably got two breaks in our favour.

Stop bleating PC, we didn't win 1-0, it was 2, and it should have been 4 or 5 0

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