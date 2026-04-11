Late Chaplin Winner Sees Pompey Beat Boro

Saturday, 11th Apr 2026 17:17

On-loan Town forward Conor Chaplin gave his parent club’s automatic promotion ambitions a major boost by netting a 97th-minute winner as Portsmouth beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside this afternoon.

The game was looking set to end in a goalless draw when Chaplin, who has spent the season back with his hometown club where he began his career, netted only his second goal of the campaign seconds before the final whistle with Pompey’s first shot on target.

Town travel to face Portsmouth for their twice-postponed game on Tuesday with Chaplin ineligible against his parent club.

Boro remain fourth in the Championship table and are now without a win in their last six matches and also their most recent six games at home.

That means, following the results last night and today, the Blues are second, two points ahead of Millwall and three in front of the Teessiders with two games in hand on both.

Town now need only 11 points from their final six games - realistically 10 given their superior goal difference - to confirm promotion back to the Premier League after one season away.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect