U18s Beaten at Brighton

Sunday, 12th Apr 2026 10:37

The Blues’ U18s were beaten 3-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Elite Football Performance Centre yesterday, despite having gone ahead, before ending the match with 10 men.

Town took the lead through Will Unadike (pictured) in the 16th minute, but the home side levelled via Younes Ibrahim just before half-time.

Anton Palmer gave the Seagulls, who are fourth in the table, the lead on 73, then Jacob Parsons added the third five minutes later.

Indiana Pedder pulled one back for the Blues in the 89th minute after skipper Charlie Wood had been fouled and three minutes into time added on Wood was shown a straight red card for a foul.

The young Blues remain bottom of U18 Premier League South, two points behind second-bottom Birmingham but with two games in hand.

U18s: Bentley, Boakye-King, Berkeley-Agyepong, Hammond (Felicio 74), Olawole, Longwe (Ness 64), Ladegbaye (McLoughlin 74), Wood (c), Unadike, Pedder, Adetiba. Unused: Wreford, Brentnall.

Photo: Matchday Images