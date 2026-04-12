Town Duo in UAE Squad For Training Camp

Sunday, 12th Apr 2026 10:50

Town academy duo Jayden Adetiba and Josh Bentley have been named in a UAE U17s squad for a training camp in Thailand which runs from this weekend until April 25th.

The camp is part of the preparations for the AFC U17 Asia Cup, which is being hosted by Saudi Arabia next month.

The UAE youngsters will play three friendlies during the training camp, two against India and one with the hosts.

Forward Adetiba, who signed his first pro deal at the end of December and turned 17 on New Year’s Day, joined the Blues academy from Arsenal in February last year, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent the next eight years living the Emirate.

He won his first U17s caps with the UAE in 2024/25, having previously represented their U16s, and earlier this season played at the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

After spending a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Keeper Bentley was born in Dubai and grew up in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

He is the younger brother of fellow glovesman Daniel, formerly of Southend United, Brentford and Bristol City, and now a back-up stopper with Wolves.

Like Adetiba, a first-year scholar, Bentley joined Town from Billericay as an U15.

Photo: Matchday Images