South West Branch Meet-Up For Portsmouth
Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 14:25
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch this evening’s game at Portsmouth (KO 8pm).
The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on Pompey.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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