South West Branch Meet-Up For Portsmouth

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 14:25

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch this evening’s game at Portsmouth (KO 8pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on Pompey.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters