Bournemouth Eyeing McKenna

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 15:47 Town boss Kieran McKenna is reported to be on AFC Bournemouth’s list of potential targets following the announcement that current manager Andoni Iraola will depart the Cherries at the end of the season. According to various reports, McKenna is a boss those in charge of the Dorset club like and are interested in but with other names also on their list of candidates. McKenna is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028 but with the deal he signed two years ago understood to include a release clause believed to be around the £5 million mark. Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose is also said to be among those being eyed by the Cherries, who are currently 11th in the Premier League table, along with Coventry’s Frank Lampard and Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez. Iraola, who had been at Dean Court for three years, is understood to be interesting Crystal Palace, whose current boss Oliver Glasner is set to move on in the summer. “It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together,” Iraola said. “I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as [chairman] Bill [Foley], who have all made my time here so special. “As for the fans, you have continued to show your fantastic support to myself and the team, and for that I will always be grateful. “I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.” Town will be bracing themselves for interest in their manager in the summer, from Bournemouth or elsewhere, whether they win promotion to the Premier League for the second time in three years or otherwise. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Kentish_Tractor added 16:03 - Apr 14

I don't understand why Iraola would want to go to Palace. Very much a sideways move.



Imagine if AI does leave Bournemouth and we go up then Kieran would definitely be at least interviewed, and couldn't blame him if he wanted the job at an established PL club rather than having to struggle again with a newly promoted side (even if their stadium is only 1/3 the size of ours). Also not sure Bournemouth would be prepared to buy him out or pay the wage he is on here which is higher I imagine than some Prem managers.



Hope he'd stay here though to prove he can do it in the Prem with the side he built, especially after last time. Leeds and Sunderland proving its possible! 3

Uhlenbeek added 16:06 - Apr 14

Jeez, how boring. A summer of this to look forward to again whatever league we are in! 1

Eeyore added 16:20 - Apr 14

Go to a tiny club with a tiny ground and only a couple of thousand supporters. Really exciting move that. More likely Chelsea or a club of that stature would attract Kieran. 3

Edmundo added 16:26 - Apr 14

Bournemouth, the epitome of tv money crassness of the modern game. They have peaked, why would anyone want to go there with any ambition? 0

Gforce added 16:32 - Apr 14

Hopefully Keiran will see sense and stay here.However if the worst happens and he does decide to move on,to Bournemouth or anywhere else, i would happily take Liam Rosenior, when Chelsea part company in the summer. 2

tractorboybig added 16:34 - Apr 14

So the bullshit starts. And the premleague record of km is not particularly good 1

jas0999 added 16:35 - Apr 14

There will I suspect be speculation all summer. The manager merry go round will be in full swing.



For now, it’s focus on gaining automatic promotion. 0

Hatman2 added 16:36 - Apr 14

Can see Iraola at Athletic Bilbao or Newcastle next season. McKenna won’t go to a smaller club, especially if we’re also in the Premier League. 0

BlueWax added 16:57 - Apr 14

He's going to Spaun.



As for Kieran, i think it's a coin toss if he's with us next season! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments