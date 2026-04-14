Bournemouth Eyeing McKenna
Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 15:47
Town boss Kieran McKenna is reported to be on AFC Bournemouth’s list of potential targets following the announcement that current manager Andoni Iraola will depart the Cherries at the end of the season.
According to various reports, McKenna is a boss those in charge of the Dorset club like and are interested in but with other names also on their list of candidates.
McKenna is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028 but with the deal he signed two years ago understood to include a release clause believed to be around the £5 million mark.
Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose is also said to be among those being eyed by the Cherries, who are currently 11th in the Premier League table, along with Coventry’s Frank Lampard and Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez.
Iraola, who had been at Dean Court for three years, is understood to be interesting Crystal Palace, whose current boss Oliver Glasner is set to move on in the summer.
“It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together,” Iraola said.
“I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as [chairman] Bill [Foley], who have all made my time here so special.
“As for the fans, you have continued to show your fantastic support to myself and the team, and for that I will always be grateful.
“I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club.”
Town will be bracing themselves for interest in their manager in the summer, from Bournemouth or elsewhere, whether they win promotion to the Premier League for the second time in three years or otherwise.
Photo: Matchday Images
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