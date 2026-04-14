U18s Lose at Villa

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 16:23

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-1 by Aston Villa at their Bodymoor Heath training ground earlier today.

Villa went ahead in the 17th minute via a Harvey Duggins own goal, but the Blues hit back three minutes later to level through Nelson Eze.

Markie Meade put the Midlanders back into the lead on 38 and five minutes into the second half the same player made it 3-1.

Oliver Bindley added the fourth in the 63rd minute, before Rio Hammond completed the scoring three minutes into time added on.

U18s: Twyman, Ness, Duggins (Hammond 46), Olawole, Berkeley-Agyepong, Nicolaou, Boakye-King, Unadike (Kaddoura 63), Eze (McLoughlin 75), Adetiba (Pedder 63), Eldred. Unused: Bentley.





Photo: TWTD