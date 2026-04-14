Five Changes For Town at Portsmouth

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 19:02 Town have made five changes for this evening’s twice-postponed game at Portsmouth with Cedric Kipre, Dan Neil, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke coming into the side and Leif Davis among those dropping out. Kipre comes into the centre of the defence with Jacob Greaves at left-back and Davis absent from the squad following the birth of his first child. Neil is back in midfield with McAteer on the right, Clarke on the left and Nunez the number 10. Ben Johnson, Jack Taylor, Anis Mehmeti and Jaden Philogene drop to the bench. Portsmouth make four changes from the team which won 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday with John Swift, Adrian Segecic, Millenic Alli and Conor Shaughnessy coming into the XI for Madiodio Dia and Keshi Anderson, who drop to the bench, while the injured Gustavo Caballero and ineligible Conor Chaplin are out of the squad. Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell starts. Portsmouth: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Shaughnessy, Williams, Pack (c), Dozzell, Segecic, Swift, Alli, Bishop. Subs: Bursik, Dia, Bowat, Le Roux, Blair, Bianchini, Anderson, Brown, Waddingham. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Neil, McAteer, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Taylor, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Mehmeti, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey). Photo: Matchday Images



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jas0999 added 19:04 - Apr 14

Comparing the two teams, this is clearly a great opportunity. Odd you wouldn’t stick with DOS and Greaves in the middle, especially as Johnson has been very good at LB. Still, KM is the manager and im Sure he has a game plan to get all three points. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:07 - Apr 14

Saw some of those changes coming, maybe one or two not so. One things for sure, that's an eye wateringingly powerful bench. Almost all of which would march straight into Portsmouth's first 11! 0

jas0999 added 19:11 - Apr 14

… and congratulations to Leif Davis! 11

Saxonblue74 added 19:11 - Apr 14

Tougher game than the Budgies in my opinion. 1

smithlarr added 19:12 - Apr 14

Beat the scum, then have your first kid. Hell of a week for Leif 1

flykickingbybgunn added 19:17 - Apr 14

No. More congratulations to Leif's Mrs. 0

Fatboy added 19:21 - Apr 14

Five changes, but 10 of the starting 11 played some part at the weekend and that's the same back four that finished the game 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:23 - Apr 14

For all the critics of McKenna's squad rotation, this is where it counts. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:29 - Apr 14

Saxonblue74, if that policy was ever going to pay dividends, as you say, it would be at the back end of the season. We have quite a number of players that have only played the equivalent of twenty something full 90 minute games this season, and a few more even less. I do have all the relevant statistics but not going to publish them, too many numbers! Maybe Norwich was the start of that policy really bearing fruit. I guess we'll know a bit more about 10pm tonight. 0

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