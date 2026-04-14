Five Changes For Town at Portsmouth
Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 19:02
Town have made five changes for this evening’s twice-postponed game at Portsmouth with Cedric Kipre, Dan Neil, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke coming into the side and Leif Davis among those dropping out.
Kipre comes into the centre of the defence with Jacob Greaves at left-back and Davis absent from the squad following the birth of his first child.
Neil is back in midfield with McAteer on the right, Clarke on the left and Nunez the number 10. Ben Johnson, Jack Taylor, Anis Mehmeti and Jaden Philogene drop to the bench.
Portsmouth make four changes from the team which won 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday with John Swift, Adrian Segecic, Millenic Alli and Conor Shaughnessy coming into the XI for Madiodio Dia and Keshi Anderson, who drop to the bench, while the injured Gustavo Caballero and ineligible Conor Chaplin are out of the squad. Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell starts.
Portsmouth: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Shaughnessy, Williams, Pack (c), Dozzell, Segecic, Swift, Alli, Bishop. Subs: Bursik, Dia, Bowat, Le Roux, Blair, Bianchini, Anderson, Brown, Waddingham.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Neil, McAteer, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Taylor, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Mehmeti, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
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