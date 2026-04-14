Portsmouth 2-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 22:06 Town’s automatic promotion ambitions suffered a significant blow after they were beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth in the twice-postponed fixture at Fratton Park. Conor Shaughnessy headed the opener on 43, then Colby Bishop added the second two minutes later and the under-par Blues were unable to find a way back into the game in the second half. Manager Kieran McKenna made five changes from the team which won 2-0 at Norwich City on Saturday with Cedric Kipre, Dan Neil, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke coming into the side. Kipre was at the centre of defence with Jacob Greaves moving to left-back with Leif Davis absent from the squad following the birth of his first child. Neil was back in midfield with McAteer on the right, Clarke on the left and Nunez the number 10. Ben Johnson, Jack Taylor, Anis Mehmeti and Jaden Philogene dropped to the bench. Portsmouth made four changes from the team which won 1-0 at Middlesbrough on Saturday with John Swift, Adrian Segecic, Millenic Alli and Shaughnessy coming into the XI for Madiodio Dia and Keshi Anderson, who were among the subs, while the injured Gustavo Caballero and Conor Chaplin, ineligible against his parent club, were out of the squad. Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell started. Town created the game’s first chances in the seventh minute, the Blues catching Pompey cold by taking a quick free-kick, Darnell Furlong sending away McAteer on the right, from where the Irish international cut back to George Hirst, whose shot deflected behind off Shaughnessy. The Blues saw most of the ball but chances were few and far between at both ends with neither team threatening again until the 18th minute when Jordan Williams was found in space on the left of the box by Swift, cut inside and hit a shot across the face of goal which striker Bishop came close to getting his head on at the far post. On 24, after Clarke had won a corner on the left having run onto Kipre’s clever pass, Neil volleyed well wide from the edge of the box, the flag-kick having been headed out. Two minutes later, Alli burst down the left, Christian Walton palmed his cross just beyond the 18-yard line and Swift hooked an effort wide. In the 27th minute, Alli got away from Azor Matusiwa before unleashing a dipping 25-yard strike which Walton did well to palm over. As the half hour approached, Kipre picked out Nunez making a run in behind deep into the box but the Chilean’s first touch let him down and the ball ran out of play.

Clarke rode a number of tackles before moving the ball forward to Hirst in the area in the 32nd minute, the Scotland international working himself space to shoot but his effort catching a defender and bouncing through to home keeper Nicolas Schmid. Pompey skipper Marlon Pack was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 35th minute for a trip on McAteer five yards outside the area to the right. From Nunez’s free-kick was headed out behind, the home side then defending the corner. On 39, Segecic was found in space on the right of the area by Terry Devlin but scraped his shot wide of Walton’s left post. Two minutes later, Devlin was found in space on the right but the Northern Irishman’s poor cross was diverted behind by Greaves. However, from the corner, Portsmouth went in front. Segecic sent the ball over from the right and Shaughnessy escaped Hirst to head into the net. Two minutes after going in front, Pompey doubled their lead. Alli laid it back to Dozzell on the left, his deep cross reached Swift beyond the far post. The former West Brom man’s first strike was blocked by Greaves and his second was stopped by Dara O’Shea on the line but it dropped to Colby Bishop, who slammed into the net, his seventh goal against the Blues over the course of his career. Shell-shocked Town were able to defend another corner prior to referee Farai Hallam ended the half. The Blues had been in control for spells but had only worked a couple of opportunities but Pompey began to look more dangerous as half-time approached. And, as in other away games this season, having conceded once the Blues quickly allowed the opposition another goal. The Town players got back out on the pitch early, Portsmouth keeping them waiting in the pouring rain. With conditions getting wetter and wetter, O’Shea brought the ball forward beyond halfway in the 53rd minute, threading a ball forward for Hirst, but a defender’s toe intervened. Within a minute at the other end, Segecic got to the byline on the right and cut back to Bishop, but Kipre got in the way of the former Accrington man’s shot. Town, who were dominating play without having created a chance, made a triple change in the 58th minute, Furlong, Matusiwa and McAteer making way for Johnson, Mehmeti and Philogene Johnson went to left-back, Greaves into the middle alongside Kipre and O’Shea to right-back, while Nunez dropped into midfield alongside Neil, allowing Mehmeti to go to number 10. Two minutes after the Blues’ substitutions, the home side went close to a third goal. Alli lifted a cross to the far post and Segecic headed across the face and wide. On 63, with Town throwing men forward in numbers, Mehmeti worked some space on the edge of the area but his shot slammed against a defender. Two minutes later, Hirst was played in on the right of the box and crossed deep to Philogene, whose cross deflected behind. Nunez shot straight at Schmid from 25 yards, then on 71 the Blues switched Neil and Clarke for Chuba Akpom and Sindre Walle Egeli, Pompey having swapped Swift for Anderson. Pack shot well over for Portsmouth from just outside the area, before Mehmeti scraped a shot wide for the Blues at the other end. Town continued to huff and puff, Nunez curling a shot high and wide after the ball had been returned to him after he had taken a corner on the right. Moments later, the former Norwich man was booked after fouling Anderson after losing possession to the Pompey sub, then Devlin joined him for a challenge on Philogene before the home side replaced Segecic with Jacob Brown. On 87, O’Shea whipped a cross over from the right, but the ball scuffed off Hirst’s head and flew well wide. As the game moved into four minutes of injury time, Philogene was yellow-carded after kicking the ball against Devlin, the Pompey man having shoved him into photographers packed tight close to the corner. Three minutes into injury time, Mehmeti crossed from the left, O’Shea headed goalwards and Regan Paul cleared off the line. Moments later, Philogene curled a shot from the edge towards the top corner but Schmid saved to his left, the keeper’s biggest test on the night. And that was the last action of a very disappointing evening for the Blues, who never hit their best form against a determined Portsmouth side. Town were on top for spells in the first half but without making that count before conceding two quickfire goals just before the break, something of a theme in their away games, similar having happened at Sheffield United and Stoke earlier in the season.

In the second half, the Blues threw numbers forward but never looked like getting anything from the game against a Portsmouth team which stuck to their task resolutely and might even have added to their lead. Two years ago on the way to promotion, Town followed up a memorable 3-2 victory over Southampton at Portman Road with perhaps their flattest display of the season at Norwich and this appeared to be a similar case of after the Lord Mayor’s show with the performance lacking the same intensity of Saturday’s derby win at Carrow Road with too many players having off-days. The Blues, who still have a game in hand on everyone else, remain second, two points ahead of Millwall in third, while Southampton beat Blackburn 3-0 at St Mary’s to move into fourth and into contention for automatic promotion for the first time, ahead of Middlesbrough, now down to fifth, on goal difference. Town host Boro at Portman Road on Sunday, a game which it looks even more important to win following tonight’s disappointment. Portsmouth: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Shaughnessy, Williams, Pack (c), Dozzell, Segecic (Brown 85), Swift (Anderson 71), Alli (Bowat 94), Bishop. Unused: Bursik, Dia, Le Roux, Blair, Bianchini, Waddingham. Town: Walton, Furlong (Johnson 58), O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa (Mehmeti 58), Neil (Akpom 71), McAteer (Philogene 58), Nunez, Clarke (Walle Egeli 71), Hirst. Unused: Palmer, Taylor, Cajuste, Azon. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey). Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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HopefulBlue69 added 22:07 - Apr 14

Totally pathetic... Enough said about that. Now prepare a real team to play Middlesbrough. 9

DifferentGravy added 22:07 - Apr 14

As much as I gave the players huge applause for the weekends performance and for the manager for finally showing adaptability, the players should be ashamed of that display. The dramatic squad rotation completely disrupted the team and the manager reacted far too late.



After 30 mins of that game Mck should have noticed that it wasn't working.....After the first goal went in Mck should have noticed it wasn't working.....surely, after the second goal. 57 minutes before the first sub. Not to formation, just a sub. 57 minutes without a single shot on goal.



A great opportunity wasted. Onwards to Saturday and just hope this is a colossal kick up the backside to all concerned. 10

thepommylump added 22:07 - Apr 14

Well that was rubbish!! 8

JCBLUE added 22:08 - Apr 14

Frankly awful performance tonight, we can’t afford another no show like that. 8

TownSupporter added 22:08 - Apr 14

Ouch. That was dreadful. Mckenna needs to address why we can't play a good 90 minutes rather than a half decent 45 minutes.



Dropped the ball tonight.



O'Shea pep talk clearly didn't work as they pretty much scored straight after. 1

BangaloreBlues added 22:09 - Apr 14

That was dreadful.

Never looked like scoring.

Appalling performance all round.

One more slip up and Southampton will take second. 5

Saxonblue74 added 22:09 - Apr 14

The context of the game and the position we're in makes that by far the worst performance and result of the season. With the attacking talent in numbers on the pitch, to still create nothing is totally baffling. Still in the box seat, all is still in our hands but must improve.....quick. 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 22:10 - Apr 14

Pompey fully deserved their win. Completely toothless display on our part. The worst of the season? It's hard to know why. Too much reliance on the "system" and not enough raw energy and passion? We really need an improvement vs Boro or we're in big trouble for the second spot. 4

Saxonblue74 added 22:11 - Apr 14

Can't blame the boss for that. Individually awful. -3

orfordbuoy added 22:11 - Apr 14

so why did we 'play' like that? Without ability, intensity, guts, vision, appetite. 0

bluesissy added 22:12 - Apr 14

That was an absolute sh#t show....that's on you KM. Out fought by a team of league one players...pathetic 0

cressi added 22:13 - Apr 14

Not a patch on the 23/24 side horrific performance he may be injured but Azors worst performance since Birmingham away. 3

jdtractor96 added 22:13 - Apr 14

Words fail me. So unbelievably poor. I wish we could clone Dara O’Shea several times 1

TimmyH added 22:13 - Apr 14

Considering that was a game in hand and could have given us daylight between the other auto contenders that was shocking!...too many poor halves of football of late but this one did come back to bite us, just seemed Portsmouth wanted the win m ore than us.



Really difficult to pick a MOTM out as so may were poor but once again I could pick 2 or 3 as our worst player on the night. This will only give hope to Boro for Sunday and particularly Southampton who could soon be leading the 'wannabees'. Yes it's the Ipswich way... 4

CustardCream added 22:13 - Apr 14

I really don't understand this team sometimes.



Where do these performances keep coming from? I'm pretty sure we can all accept losing occasionally but this is not the first time we've been SO far off it like this.



Philogene > Clarke all day long for me now and I'm not too sure what kind of player Dan Neil is.



Today wasn't the day to d1ck about with substitutions/formations.



Manager and players equally responsible tonight. 5

chepstowblue added 22:13 - Apr 14

For 47 seconds of the 93rd minute we looked like promotion contenders. The rest of the game was utterly pathetic, and yet again reiterates what an awful division it is this season that we're in second. I was asked the other day if we'd stay up if we go up. After getting back up off the floor I said 'No' and suggested we'd need seventeen new players.......make that twenty two. It is mind numbing to watch. Pedestrian, predictable, slow, inaccurate. I've been indifferent to promotion all season. On this evidence I really don't want it. 3

MickMccarthyWasRight added 22:14 - Apr 14

Farage would've played better on the pitch tonight. Spineless performance -1

oioihardy added 22:14 - Apr 14

Well done pompey deserved it .



People who are gonna moan about hirst . He wasnt the reason why we lost . Take your hirst hate somewhere else . We lost as we had no energy no fight . Neil is literally how tom Carroll use to play . Does the easy stuff and then nothing else . That game was built for players like Taylor. Fighters

We had nothing . No pace playing forward no energy. Just a gentle stroll around the park not bothered about trying to play aggressive football. Dull boring . Nothing performance. Poor poor from town 2

planetblue_2011 added 22:14 - Apr 14

Oh dear that was shocking after such a good performance on Saturday!!

Saints won again they will finish 2nd if we’re not careful. They can’t stop winning!! How your confidence can change in one game to another.

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tractorboykent added 22:15 - Apr 14

Shocking performance. We were bettered (and battered) by Pompey all over the pitch. Looked like they want to stay up way more than we want to go up. 2

swede added 22:15 - Apr 14

"under-par" is an understatement! 2

poet added 22:15 - Apr 14

I knew that this would be a very difficult game, too many people thought it would be a formality.



Pitiful performance from our players almost to a man. In my opinion, the only man who can hold his head up is O’Shea.



Lesson learned, if we are to get automatic promotion, we have to show the desire and aggression that Portsmouth showed tonight, they literally worked our boys off the pitch, simple as that.



The only good thing that hopefully will come from this lacklustre performance, is that surely, we can’t be so weak in the rest of our games.



Portsmouth taught us a lesson, tonight, you don’t just need skill, you need a fighting spirit, passion and an overwhelming desire to win. None of that was evident in our squad in tonight’s performance. 6

Gazelle added 22:15 - Apr 14

Awful, enough said. 2

December1963 added 22:16 - Apr 14

Lost at Leicester, Oxford and now Portsmouth three teams in relegation trouble and tonight a 5 goal swing to Saints on the goal difference. Not a good night to say the least. 3

Saxonblue74 added 22:17 - Apr 14

Yes, poor performance without question, but oh how quickly some turn on their team. 3 days! -1

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