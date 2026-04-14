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McKenna: Nothing to Say On Bournemouth Links
Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 22:48 by Kallum Brisset

Town boss Kieran McKenna refused to be drawn into discussing reported interest from Bournemouth ahead of their upcoming managerial vacancy.

Earlier in the day, McKenna was reported to be one of the leading candidates to replace Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, after the Spaniard announced he would depart the club at the end of the season.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose and Rayo Vallecano manager Iñigo Pérez are also understood to be on the radar of the Dorset club when Iraola departs the Cherries after three seasons at the club this summer.

McKenna, who is believed to have a £5 million release clause in his Blues contract, has two years remaining on his current deal at Portman Road having penned new terms following promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

After Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth, the Town boss insisted his full focus is on helping achieve a second promotion to the top flight in three seasons.

“I’ve got nothing to say on that,” McKenna said. “I’ve got no interest in discussing or thinking about that at the moment. It’s such an important time for us here and it’s full focus on our goals.

“Focus is just on such an important stage of the season with us right here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



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Bluecasp added 22:52 - Apr 14
Someone send Bournemouth tonights game.
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Radlett_blue added 22:54 - Apr 14
This implies that McKenna would consider the Bournemouth job if offered it. Would be an ideal move for him - an established PL club with a much better squad than Town. Let's hope he takes us back up first!
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armchaircritic59 added 22:54 - Apr 14
I expect Bournemouth have a list as long as the Amazon, just one name. If KM's genuinely interested, then for his sake I hope no one from the Cherries was watching tonight.
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BlueNomad added 22:58 - Apr 14
If we don’t go up I suspect he’ll be off somewhere. Bournemouth have an absolutely amazing training ground which will be more important to a manager than the stadium they only see twenty -odd times a season.
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churchmans added 23:00 - Apr 14
It makes no difference to the club if goes after the season wether we are up or still in tne division!
The club will appoint another decent manager and back him to tne msximum revenue we can
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