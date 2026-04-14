McKenna: Nothing to Say On Bournemouth Links

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 22:48 by Kallum Brisset

Town boss Kieran McKenna refused to be drawn into discussing reported interest from Bournemouth ahead of their upcoming managerial vacancy.

Earlier in the day, McKenna was reported to be one of the leading candidates to replace Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, after the Spaniard announced he would depart the club at the end of the season.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose and Rayo Vallecano manager Iñigo Pérez are also understood to be on the radar of the Dorset club when Iraola departs the Cherries after three seasons at the club this summer.

McKenna, who is believed to have a £5 million release clause in his Blues contract, has two years remaining on his current deal at Portman Road having penned new terms following promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

After Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth, the Town boss insisted his full focus is on helping achieve a second promotion to the top flight in three seasons.

“I’ve got nothing to say on that,” McKenna said. “I’ve got no interest in discussing or thinking about that at the moment. It’s such an important time for us here and it’s full focus on our goals.

“Focus is just on such an important stage of the season with us right here.”

Photo: Matchday Images