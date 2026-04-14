Walton: We Came Up Short on Too Many Details

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 23:26 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton accepted the Blues were not good enough during Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Goals from Conor Shaughnessy and Colby Bishop within two minutes of each other late in the first half proved the decisive moments as Pompey put a dent in Town’s automatic promotion hopes to boost their own chances of survival.

It was a result that ended the Blues’ nine-match unbeaten run, while Kieran McKenna’s side remain two points clear inside the top two with a game in hand on those below them.

Walton believes both goals were avoidable and that they were uncharacteristic of Town’s strong defensive record in recent months.

“That’s not good enough from our point of view,” he said. “On the night, there wasn’t much in the game. I don’t think they’ve carved us open or we’ve carved them open.

“It was basically coming out on top of all the duels, second balls, winning first contacts from their goal kicks. It’s just the small details in games that make a massive difference. We’ve probably come up short on those.

“It was clear for everyone to see that it was a disappointing performance. You’re going to have them in a season, you’re going to have them in blocks of games.

“We’ve not been beaten for a while and we probably would have been naive to think it would have been plain sailing going into the last eight games. We need to put up a fight and go onto the next one with full confidence and full belief.

“The goals are disappointing. It’s not like they’ve created much, it’s just sloppy moments really and that’s cost us tonight.

“You’re naive to think we’re going to win every game until the end of the season, play amazing and have perfect performances. There’s always going to be bumps in the road and that’s obviously one tonight. It’s looking forward to Sunday now.”

Only three days ago, the Blues recorded their first East Anglian derby victory at Carrow Road in more than 20 years with a flurry of joyous celebrations in front of the away end at full-time.

Walton dismissed suggestions that the defeat to Pompey was somewhat of a hangover from their success in Norfolk over the weekend.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “You could say that after a defeat, but if you win, it’s the opposite.

“Everyone enjoyed Saturday and that was a really good team performance. We wanted to replicate that tonight, and we didn’t, so it’s disappointing. It’s onto Sunday now.”

That next clash on Sunday lunchtime sees fellow promotion chasers Middlesbrough visit Portman Road in what could prove to be one of the most decisive matches of the Championship season.

Walton said: “Like the others, they’re all big games, aren’t they? It’s another big game in the Championship.

“On positions in the table, yes, but in terms of our performance, we need to go into it with the character and belief we have in all the games.”

Photo: TWTD