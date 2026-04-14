Mousinho: Probably Our Best Performance in My Time at Pompey

Tuesday, 14th Apr 2026 23:47

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho hailed his side’s display as they beat the Blues 2-0 at Fratton Park as perhaps the best during his time at the club.

Goals just before half-time from Conor Shaughnessy and Colby Bishop saw Pompey to three vital points in their battle against the drop.

The Hampshire side are now up to 19th, three places and four points from the relegation zone.

“In the moment, it feels like probably the best performance we have put together in my time here,” Mousinho, who has been in charge at Fratton Park since January 2023, told the Portsmouth News.

“You look at all the circumstances, everything which has occurred this year, this week, the last six-to-eight weeks and the importance of the game was so big. So to show up like we did tonight, it does feel like that.

“There have obviously been some huge games we’ve had here but, with the pressure on as it was, I thought it was right up there.

“There’s a bit of recency bias to that, obviously. But we’ve felt the pressure severely as a club and as a team over the past few weeks and we’ve felt the need to bounce back after the QPR game [which they lost 6-1]. And to do it tonight off the back of Saturday [when they won 1-0 at Middlesbrough] was very special.”

Reflecting on their home form, which has been among the poorest in the division this season and even after tonight’s result is the 19th best, Mousinho added: “It has been frustrating because I do genuinely believe we have put in good performances here at home since the turn of the year.

“We’ve had the difference between West Brom and Sheffield United and putting the ball into the back of the net. We were caught on the counter against United and the same against Hull, they have been disappointing.

“Apart from Swansea [who beat them 2-1], every home performance has been good, but tonight was a bit different.

“We mixed it when we needed to, we had a side which wanted to play, which probably suited us to a certain extent, and we could press when we needed to press. The second half was a bit more about sitting and being very, very solid as a group.

“We showed different sides to our team that perhaps we haven’t had for the majority of the season.”

Photo: TWTD