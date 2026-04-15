Chaplin: No Idea Where I'll Be Next Season

Wednesday, 15th Apr 2026 17:31

On-loan Blues forward Conor Chaplin admits he doesn’t know where he will be playing his football next season.

The 29-year-old, one of the heroes of the back-to-back promotion team, has spent this season back on loan with his hometown club Portsmouth, where he started his career, with his Town contract up in the summer, although with the Blues having an option for a further year.

“God knows, I honestly have no idea at the moment,” Chaplin told the Portsmouth News when asked where his future might lie beyond the end of the campaign. “To be honest, I haven’t thought about it - and I don’t want to think about it.

“I don’t want to give energy to anything else, other than making sure this club is in the Championship next season.

“It would mean the world to me for this club to be in the Championship next season, so I just want to make sure that happens first.”

Chaplin, who was unavailable against his parent club last night, has made 24 starts and nine sub appearances for Pompey this season, but has scored only twice, as well as picking up three assists, and admits the year back at Fratton Park hasn’t gone to plan.

“I’ve enjoyed finding out what I’m made of in this situation,” he insisted. “It’s adversity, it’s a season which has not gone my way.

“It’s not a disaster by any stretch of the imagination at all, but it’s one where I’ve had really high expectations and I’ve probably not reached those.

“But I have enjoyed turning up and finding out what I’m made of every single day. Can I still turn up do the right things? Can I still drive my teammates every day in training? I have done - and I’m proud of that.

“So hopefully I can get some more reward for that between now and the end of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images