Town Announce Season Ticket Price Rise

Thursday, 16th Apr 2026 10:10

Town have announced that season ticket renewal prices have risen ahead of the 2026/27 season by on average around 12 per cent.

For example, an adult season ticket in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand will cost £469 in 2026/27 having been £419 this season, an increase of nearly 11 per cent, while an upper tier seat will move from £551 this term to £617, a rise of just under 12 per cent.

An upper tier adult seat in the West Stand is up from £551 to £628, an increase of close to 14 per cent. However, under-12 season tickets have been frozen.

The renewal window is open now and runs until Friday 1st May at 5pm. Season ticket holders who use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will not need to do anything with their seats renewed automatically unless they are cancelled. Cancellations must be made prior to 5pm on Monday 20th April.

Town, who introduced a waiting list in October which is now 6,000 strong, will announce any further sales windows should any become available. Further details can be found on the club site.

The Blues have around 21,000 season ticket holders with no new season tickets having been offered for sale for the last two summers. Last year, prices rose 10 per cent.

Photo: Matchday Images