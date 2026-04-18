Woolfenden and Coventry Back in Premier League
Saturday, 18th Apr 2026 10:10
Former Town defender Luke Woolfenden will be back in the Premier League next season after Coventry City confirmed promotion via a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers last night.
The Sky Blues are back in the top flight for the first time since 2000/01 when the drop after 34 years was confirmed by a 2-1 defeat to Town at Portman Road.
Woolfenden left his hometown club for Coventry in the summer for £4 million and has won promotion from the Championship for the second time in three seasons and overall his third promotion in four having been part of the Blues’ successful League One squad in 2022/23.
The 27-year-old was an unused sub at Ewood Park last night having made 11 starts and six sub appearances since his move.
Coventry are 11 points ahead of the second-placed Blues having three left to play - Town have five - and should confirm the title when they host Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Town will hope to move a step closer to joining Frank Lampard’s side when they host Middlesbrough, who are fifth, tomorrow at Portman Road.
Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect
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